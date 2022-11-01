Read full article on original website
MATIC price forecast after Instagram announces support for Polygon NFT marketplace
Instagram announced support for a Polygon (MATIC) marketplace for NFTs. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of MATIC increased by 410%. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency jumped by 16% in the last 24 hours. Meta (formerly Facebook) is expanding within the crypto ecosystem, where they recently announced...
DappRadar’s October Report: crypto market continues to grow despite record hacks
DappRadar predicts the Bull Run will continue. Number of Unique Active Wallets for dApps have increased by 6.84%. $1.09 billion worth of crypto assets were stolen through security hacks in October. DappRadar’s latest report has revealed that the crypto market has continued to grow despite the rampant crypto hacks. The...
Ankr integrates Coinbase Wallet for liquid staking
Ankr integrates Coinbase Wallet in its liquid staking platform. Coinbase’s inbuilt dApp browser makes it possible for users to access dApp protocols. Leading Web3 infrastructure provider, Ankr has announced support for Coinbase Wallet in liquid staking. As a result, it is now easy for Coinbase Wallet users to liquid stake on the Ankr platform and generates yield on their holdings in Web3 wallet.
House prices won’t fall below pre-pandemic levels
30 year mortgage rates are now above 7% for the first time since 2002, having been 3.1% a year ago. Even so, prices rose 44% during COVID and are unlikely to fall that low again. Having written about the latest interest rate hikes yesterday, I wanted to take a look...
Allbridge launches cross-chain bridge on Tezos
Allbridge targets offering more cross-chain opportunities for the Tezos ecosystem. The integration with Tezos follows Allbridge’s partnership with decentralised trading protocol QuipuSwap. The cross-chain bridge offers seamless interoperability for Tezos, Polygon and BNB Chain and other blockchains. Allbridge, a platform that offers cross-chain bridge capabilities for the transfer of...
MATIC price soars 13% amid Meta news on Polygon-powered NFTs
Meta has announced an end-to-end toolkit for minting and selling of Polygon-powered NFTs on Instagram. MATIC price soared more than 13% to $0.98 as the community reacted to the Web3 adoption news. Meta has also expanded its NFTs feature for Facebook and Instagram to Solana and the Phantom wallet. Polygon...
Singapore will be a crypto hub but not for speculative trading, MAS says
Singapore's MAS says the city-state's goal is to become a global blockchain and crypto hub. However, the central bank is against the idea of making the country a hub for speculative crypto trading. Rival Hong Kong has this week revealed plans to develop a framework for crypto retail trading. Singapore...
Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse
Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
Roku shares punished on weak guidance: buy the dip?
Roku reports a better-than-expected Q3 but disappoints on guidance. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reacts to the earnings report. Roku shares tanked about 20% on the news in after-hours trading. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) crashed to its lowest stock price since early 2019 in extended trading on Wednesday as investors...
BT Group share price crashed after earnings: buy the dip?
BT Group (LON: BT.A) share price slipped sharply on Thursday after the company’s earnings. It crashed to a low of 117p, which was the lowest level since March 1. Shares of the former monopoly have plunged by more than 30% this year alone. BT Group earnings. BT Group is...
USD strength saving foreign stock investors
This has shielded foreign investors from losses, with USD strength masking S&P 500 decline. Red numbers. Red numbers, everywhere you look. That is the story of 2022. Unless, of course, you are talking about the US dollar. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz...
Is Bitcoin price finally decoupling from US stocks?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) remains lodged near $20,000, a price level it has traded at or around for most of the past several months. But is the cryptocurrency showing signs of finally decoupling from US stocks?. HC Wainwright, a leading investment banking provider and equity research firm, notes that trading patterns suggest...
Two stocks that are ‘immune’ to what the Fed does
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says "pausing" is not an option just yet. Andersen makes a bull case for Caesars and Shockwave Medical. He's convinced both of these stocks are insulated from the Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it somewhat clear this week that “pausing” was not an option just...
Tupperware stock crashed 45% this morning: this is why
Tupperware raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The kitchen and household products company reported a disappointing Q3. Tupperware stock crashed as much as 45% on the news this morning. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) crashed about 45% this morning after the kitchen and household products...
Gold Is No Longer As Valuable As Crypto, Says Ethereum’s Co-Founder
A common theme has dominated cryptocurrency news headlines in 2022: there have been far more lows than highs. Most notably, the prices of a handful of the well-known companies in the crypto universe have fallen dramatically in the past few months. These include Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD). The goal...
What is Robinhood’s price outlook after the quarter results?
Robinhood stock rose nearly 6% after reporting a lower loss in the third quarter. The stock has maintained an uptrend for the last 4-months. HOOD could continue to find higher levels but macro issues are a concern. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported third-quarter earnings on November 2 amid mixed expectations....
Seedify partners with Chainlink Labs to fuel the growth of GameFi and NFTs
Seedify will leverage Chainlink oracle to further empower innovators and project developers. Chainlink has integrated with more than 1,500 projects so far. Seedify metaverse and NFT projects will be able to use Chainlink oracles. Seedify, a blockchain gaming and metaverse incubator and launchpad, as well as an NFT launchpad, has...
$500 billion flow into US ETFs despite market pullback
$500 billion in new money has flowed into ETFs thus far in 2022. $925 billion is the record set in 2021, but the second highest was $501 billion in 2020. ETFs continue to surge in comparison to mutual funds, offering several advantages even in current climate. US ETFs have now...
Should you buy Starbucks shares after record revenue in Q4?
Starbucks Corp says its revenue climbed to a record high in Q4. BofA's Sara Senatore sees upside in Starbucks shares to $109. Shares of the coffee chain are down more than 20% for the year. Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) are trading fairly up this morning after the coffee...
Ethos Announces Recovery Token Program victims of Voyager collapse
The recovery token program targets VGX holders and creditors affected by the collapse of Voyager digital. The Voyager collapse affected more than 1 million customer with losses exceeding $600 million. Voyager's collapse resulted from a number of things including lending funds to 3 Arrows Capital. Ethos (ETHOS/USD) has launched a...
