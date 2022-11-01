On 10/09/2022 at approximately 1823 hours, SMPD Officers responded to the area of Vine and Jewel regarding reports of a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle at the scene which had been struck by gunfire. The two female occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 & 18 respectively, had both been hit by bullets fired by two male assailants. Both females suffered serious injuries and had to be transported for medical treatment for their wounds. Additionally, the two male suspects fled the area on foot.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO