NBA fans, analysts react to Steve Nash's exit in Brooklyn

Steve Nash endured a firestorm of criticism last season as the Brooklyn Nets head coach, and plenty of fans and analysts were calling for him to lose his job after the team was swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics.

Nets star Kevin Durant publicly backed Nash as the right man for the job moving forward, but after a disappointing 2-5 start, the Nets have fired Nash. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach on Tuesday.

The former two-time league MVP ended his tenure as Nets coach with a 92-62 career record and a 7-9 postseason record.

Here’s what fans and analysts had to say about Nash’s firing, and what’s next for the Nets.