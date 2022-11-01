ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBA fans, analysts react to Steve Nash's exit in Brooklyn

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCZ67_0iujgJBz00

Steve Nash endured a firestorm of criticism last season as the Brooklyn Nets head coach, and plenty of fans and analysts were calling for him to lose his job after the team was swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics.

Nets star Kevin Durant publicly backed Nash as the right man for the job moving forward, but after a disappointing 2-5 start, the Nets have fired Nash. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach on Tuesday.

The former two-time league MVP ended his tenure as Nets coach with a 92-62 career record and a 7-9 postseason record.

Here’s what fans and analysts had to say about Nash’s firing, and what’s next for the Nets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy