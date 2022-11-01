Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
WWE change number of old rules after Vince McMahon’s exit and Triple H’s takeover including mentioning rivals AEW
WWE have changed a host of rules since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon. The 53-year-old assumed control of the company from his father-in-law earlier this year. According to Wrestle Feed, that has coincided with a number of alterations to the way the company operates. They include lifting bans...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives Update After Doctor's Appointment: 'Not All Good News'
Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since he was first diagnosed in October 2021. He announced that he was cancer-free in December, but the road to full recovery is not always a straightforward one, and unfortunately, he had announced some negative news this week. Ross, 70, has...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Retired From In-Ring Competition?
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and unfortunately for Tyler Breeze he ended up getting cut in 2021. Breeze has yet to return to the ring since his release in 2021 and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to return at this point in time.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
PWMania
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
PWMania
Former AEW Star Criticizes Company’s Weekly Show and Pitches Format Change, AEW Star Reacts
A former AEW star has criticized the company’s Dark weekly show, claiming it isn’t what it was supposed to be. AEW Dark has evolved from a developmental show with some storylines that tie into what’s going on on Dynamite to a show where stars win quick squash matches against independent wrestlers who are not under contract with the company.
ComicBook
WWE Gives New Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show Official Green Light
Today WWE held its latest quarterly earnings call, and after it touted its latest financial numbers and the success of Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules, it was time to talk about media and streaming. WWE revealed a few interesting details during this section, including the announcement that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be getting a brand new show. No major details like premiere date or network were announced, but it was stated that the show will consist of eight episodes up front, and if Miz and Mrs or Corey & Carmella are any indication, it will likely be a reality-based show following their lives as WWE superstars.
Comments / 0