Nets vs. Bulls: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets will face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a very slow start to the regular season as the team has yet to discover its identity. Despite a stellar 38-point performance from superstar Kevin Durant in a close win on Monday against the Pacers, the franchise still has much to worry about. Guard Kyrie Irving has been a huge help offensively, but the team has lacked consistent role players.

The Bulls are 3-4 to start the season, and are coming off consecutive losses to the Spurs and Sixers.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Nets -1.5
  • Money line: Nets -115 / Bulls -105
  • Over-under: 230.5

Injury Report

Nets: The Nets have not yet issued an injury report for Tuesday, but Ben Simmons (knee soreness), Seth Curry (injury management) and T.J. Warren (injury recovery) missed Monday’s game against Indiana. Shams Charania reported the Nets hoped to have Simmons return to face Chicago.

UPDATE: Simmons is out for Tuesday’s game.

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion), Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) are out.

Prediction

If the Chicago Bulls were completely healthy, I’d say the Nets are in trouble in the matchup. However, with several key guards out of the rotation, I don’t see the team moving the ball as well. The Nets are coming off a victory, so another win could really change the franchise’s momentum.

Josh prediction: Brooklyn Nets 104, Chicago Bulls 93

The Nets are on short rest, and despite looking very solid in the first half on Monday night, they blew a 24-point lead and let the game go to the final minute against Indiana. DeMar DeRozan has been great to start the year, and I’m not sure who Brooklyn has to stop a resurgent Nikola Vucevic. I’m taking the Bulls on Tuesday.

Nick’s prediction: Bulls 118, Nets 116

