ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Big Day for Swifties; Taylor Swift Announces First Tour in 5 Years

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PE2ox_0iujfILT00
Taylor Swift. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

There’s big news Tuesday for Swifties, with musician Taylor Swift announcing plans for her first major tour in five years, including a pair of stops next year at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Swift announced via Twitter and during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” On social media, she said “The Eras Tour” will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career, past & present.”

The tour will begin on March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. So far, the tour includes 27 U.S. stops, wrapping up with back-to-back shows Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Overseas dates have not yet been announced.

According to Swift, she will be joined on the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Pheobe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Ticket information is available at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/taylorswifttix.

The tour announcement follows the Oct. 21 release of Swift’s album “Midnights,” which quickly soared to the top of the sales charts. She also made history by claiming all 10 of the top spots on Billboard’s “Hot 100” song chart, with the track “Anti-Hero” taking the top spot.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, Found Dead in Bathtub at His Lancaster Home

Singer, rapper and former teenage heartthrob Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster north of Los Angeles on Saturday at the age of 34. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11 a.m. to a home in the area of Valley Vista Drive and Avenue L-6 regarding a drowning, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. A watch commander at the sheriff’s Lancaster station told City News Service that deputies were dispatched at 10:58 a.m. to a home at 42502 Valley Vista Drive.
LANCASTER, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy