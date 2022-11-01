Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
airBaltic / ITA Airways Expands Codeshare Partnership in NW22
AirBaltic and ITA Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season expands reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering additional routes beyond Rome and Riga. Planned new codeshare routes effective from 31OCT22 as follows. airBaltic operated by ITA Airways. Rome – Alghero. Rome – Bari. ITA Airways operated by airBaltic. Riga – Helsinki...
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Adds Seasonal Clark – Hong Kong Flights From Dec 2022
Philippine Airlines from December 2022 plans to add seasonal Clark – Hong Kong service, where the airline schedules 3 weekly flights. This route will be operated by 199-seater Airbus A321 aircraft, from 09DEC22 to 14JAN23. PR304 CRK1400 – 1600HKG 321 256. PR305 HKG1700 – 1900CRK 321 256.
aeroroutes.com
Vistara Moves Frankfurt / Paris Increase to mid-Nov 2022
Vistara this week filed minor revision to is planned service increase to Frankfurt and Paris CDG, which will be delayed by few days, per latest update. Planned service increase is now scheduled from 11NOV22 at earliest, 4 days later than planned. Delhi – Frankfurt eff 11NOV22 Increase from 3 to...
aeroroutes.com
Air Transat / Porter Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Nov 2022
Air Transat and Porter Airlines this week commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, initially covering selected service to/from Montreal. This codeshare agreement that went into effect since Wednesday 02NOV22 (travel date) also marks the debut of Porter Airlines’ debut in the UK market. Air Transat operated by Porter Airlines. Montreal –...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Australia Resumes New Zealand Service From Nov 2022
Virgin Australia this week resumes service to New Zealand, initially serving Queenstown from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Planned operation as follows. Brisbane – Queenstown eff 02NOV22 1 daily 737-800 VA115 BNE0935 – 1605ZQN 73H D. VA118 ZQN1655 – 1740BNE 73H D. Melbourne – Queenstown eff 04NOV22 4...
aeroroutes.com
Condor Resumes Antalya Service From May 2022
Condor in Northern summer 2023 season is resuming service to Antalya, the airline announced yesterday (02NOV22). Antalya was last served by the airline until October 2021. The airline will operate following routes effective May 2023. Dusseldorf – Antalya eff 12MAY23 1 daily A320. DE202 DUS1425 – 1900AYT 320 D...
aeroroutes.com
Izhavia Adds St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Sector in NW22
Russian carrier Izhavia in Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding Izhevsk – St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad route, operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This route is scheduled twice weekly, with first flight operated on 31OCT22. St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad is a new sector for the carrier. I8791 IJK1230...
aeroroutes.com
Icelandair Extends Nice / Rome Service to Summer 2023 season
Icelandair in the last few days has extended service to Nice and Rome into Northern summer 2023 season. Nice will be offered during peak season, while Rome will be served for entire season. Reykjavik Keflavik – Nice. 08JUN23 – 04SEP23 2 weekly 737 MAX 8. FI560 KEF1625 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia Expands Istanbul Service in NW22
Air Serbia during Northern winter 2022/23 season further expands service to Istanbul. On Belgrade – Istanbul route, the airline will increase service from 11 to 14 weekly from 11NOV22. Further increase to 15 weekly is scheduled from 05DEC22, followed by 17 weekly from 11DEC22. This route is operated by...
aeroroutes.com
Flydubai Opens Reservation For 6 Routes Addition in 2022-23
Flydubai yesterday (04NOV22) announced latest network expansion. In addition to planned service resumption to Hofuf in late-November 2022, Krabi in late-January 2023, the airline will be adding 4 new routes in 2023. Planned operation as follows. Dubai – Cagliari 22JUN23 – 30SEP23 3 weekly 737 MAX 8. FZ1507...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Adds Air Tahiti Nui Seattle – Paris Codeshare in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Air Tahiti Nui, covering the latter’s new seasonal Seattle – Paris CDG route. Previously reported on AeroRoutes, Air Tahiti Nui will operate 2 weekly flights on seasonal basis between 13JUN23 and 02SEP23, Seattle departure. TN058/AS5520 SEA1435...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NW23 New York Flight Number Changes: Redesignation of Flight 1/2
Air France starting today (04NOV22) gradually begins filing Northern winter 2023/24 schedule, effective 29OCT23. Initial listing sees reorganization of Paris CDG – New York JFK flight numbers, featuring the return of flight number AF002/001, previously designated on Concorde operating service until final flight on 30MAY03 (New York departure). Following...
Comments / 0