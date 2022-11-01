ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Performer Applications for 2023 Druid City Arts Festival Available Now

The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting performer applications for the 2023 Druid City Arts Festival beginning Tuesday until February 2023. The annual two-day arts festival draws thousands of people to downtown Tuscaloosa, where dozens of vendors display art, photography, ceramics and more, and a lineup of regional musicians occupy the stage all weekend.
Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square

A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman

Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
Here’s How You Can Meet Big Al Plus Win Alabama Football Tickets

Would you like to win FREE Alabama Football Tickets? Yes!. Here are all the details on how you can do both. Be sure to join me today, Friday, November 4 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Badcock Home Furniture & More located at 140 Skyland Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405. It’s right off Skyland Boulevard East and just steps away from Los Tarascos.
Five Things to Know For Your Friday in Tuscaloosa

1) A forum to get feedback from students and parents on how the Tuscaloosa City School System is doing and what it could do to make things better was conducted at Northridge High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Daria tells news partner ABC 33/40 the meeting was a follow-up to a...
Your Wednesday Digest for West Alabama

-- 2) Diesel prices are climbing again and that could lead to overall higher prices for your Christmas shopping. A gallon of diesel currently averages $4.99 in Alabama, up 34¢ per gallon from last month. Triple-A Alabama’s Clay Ingram told reporters diesel fuel supplies have tightened across the world because of the war in the Ukraine. "It is not a major difficulty but it is enough to raise our prices."
