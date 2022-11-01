-- 2) Diesel prices are climbing again and that could lead to overall higher prices for your Christmas shopping. A gallon of diesel currently averages $4.99 in Alabama, up 34¢ per gallon from last month. Triple-A Alabama’s Clay Ingram told reporters diesel fuel supplies have tightened across the world because of the war in the Ukraine. "It is not a major difficulty but it is enough to raise our prices."

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO