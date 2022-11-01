Read full article on original website
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Hickory Farms Opening Just in Time for the Holidays in Tuscaloosa
The holiday season is here. We just got past Halloween and now we are entering the last two months of 2022. This does mean the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and ringing in the New Year is here. The other day while shopping locally, I notice a sign that...
Performer Applications for 2023 Druid City Arts Festival Available Now
The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting performer applications for the 2023 Druid City Arts Festival beginning Tuesday until February 2023. The annual two-day arts festival draws thousands of people to downtown Tuscaloosa, where dozens of vendors display art, photography, ceramics and more, and a lineup of regional musicians occupy the stage all weekend.
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
Tuscaloosa YMCA Men’s Club Brings Back Christmas Tree Sale Next Month
One of Tuscaloosa's longest-running holiday traditions will return next month as the YMCA Men's Club brings its annual Christmas Tree Sale back to the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley on McFarland Boulevard. The Club supports the Y and programming like youth sports, senior fitness classes and Day Camp...
Tuscaloosa, Alabama NAACP Hosts “Get Out the Vote” Rally, March
The “Get Out the Vote” Rally and March is hosted by the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP. It will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. The rally will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition...
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Saturday Crash on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a predawn crash on Tuscaloosa's University Boulevard, police have told local media. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said two vehicles collided in front of the Ole' English Inn in Alberta City around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Taylor...
Peek Inside Tuscaloosa County Alabama Homes Well Over a Million Dollars
The housing market is still pretty much on fire in West Alabama. I’m no real estate expert but I’ve been monitoring the trends and it does seem like homes are not selling as quickly but the prices are still pretty up there. I found it pretty interesting the...
Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
ALDOT: Covered Bridge Road Reopen Wednesday, All Repairs Complete
Traffic flow on I-20/59 westbound and Covered Bridge Road at Exit 86 is back to normal after the Alabama Department of Transportation completed the last of its repairs in the area Wednesday morning. Covered Bridge Road shut down last month along with two of the interstate's westbound lanes at Exit...
Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
Here’s How You Can Meet Big Al Plus Win Alabama Football Tickets
Would you like to win FREE Alabama Football Tickets? Yes!. Here are all the details on how you can do both. Be sure to join me today, Friday, November 4 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Badcock Home Furniture & More located at 140 Skyland Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405. It’s right off Skyland Boulevard East and just steps away from Los Tarascos.
Here’s How Tuscaloosa County Veterans Can Obtain a Weather Radio
Weather is a serious subject in Alabama. To help veterans stay safe this severe weather season, the Tuscaloosa County EMA and Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center have teamed up to provide free programmed weather radios to veterans who live in Tuscaloosa County. The giveaway event will be on “Monday, November 7th...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Five Things to Know For Your Friday in Tuscaloosa
1) A forum to get feedback from students and parents on how the Tuscaloosa City School System is doing and what it could do to make things better was conducted at Northridge High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Daria tells news partner ABC 33/40 the meeting was a follow-up to a...
Your Wednesday Digest for West Alabama
-- 2) Diesel prices are climbing again and that could lead to overall higher prices for your Christmas shopping. A gallon of diesel currently averages $4.99 in Alabama, up 34¢ per gallon from last month. Triple-A Alabama’s Clay Ingram told reporters diesel fuel supplies have tightened across the world because of the war in the Ukraine. "It is not a major difficulty but it is enough to raise our prices."
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
Flip Alert: 10 Lowest-Priced Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I have several family members and friends that are in the business of flipping homes for either profit or to add to their real estate rental portfolio. I totally subscribe to the theory of multiple streams of income in this day and age of the economy. My Dad always said, “people are always going to need a place to live.”
Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration
Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
