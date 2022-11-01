Steve Nash's message for the Nets organization and fans after parting ways with team

The Steve Nash era is over in Brooklyn, as the team announced the organization and coach have agreed to part ways.

The move comes after a disappointing 2-5 start to the season, which has been made all the more dramatic by another off-court controversy involving Kyrie Irving.

Nash issued a statement on Twitter, thanking his players and staff in Brooklyn, and writing that he’ll still be rooting for the Nets as the team tries to turn the season around.

“A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experiences with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for. It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism. Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nashes will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.”

Joe Tsai and Marks thanked Nash in their personal statements.