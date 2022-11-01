Read full article on original website
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson passed away on October 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile. A Celebration of Life for Isabel is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation one hour preceding the service. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by connecting to Isabel’s obituary on the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home website (www.stenshoelhouske.com).
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:. Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
UND: More human remains found, including at medical school
UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
Highway 200 Reopens between Mahnomen and Roy Lake
MAHNOMEN (KDLM) – After a lengthy delay, the Twin Lakes Creek bridge along Highway 200 has reopened for traffic. The bridge replacement was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, but was delayed due to high water levels, then delayed again in August due to material delays causing Highway 200 to remain closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake throughout the summer.
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County
(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
Grand Forks County Social Services reports delays in getting food stamps out
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Social Services says there have been issues getting programs like food stamps out to people. Leadership at the county tells Valley News Live this is due to a growing program need and staffing shortages. A Valley News Live viewer contacted...
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
