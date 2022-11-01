ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness

ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Del Com Leader’s Services Today

It was his request to have his services in one day to reduce the stress on his family – Reece Alan Mann, passed away last Friday after a 2-year battle with a rare cancer. Public visiting time from 1-3 PM today (Thursday, November 3, 2022), on the Delta High School football field. A service to celebrate Reece’s life will begin at 4pm with his brother Rick Mann officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Delaware Community Schools Education Foundation, 3400 E SR 28, Muncie, IN 47303. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.
MUNCIE, IN
itsecuritywire.com

Indianapolis Low-Income Housing Agency Hit by Ransomware

The federal agency that provides low-income housing in Indianapolis is facing a ransomware attack that’s delayed its ability to send out rent payments to landlords, a top agency official says. During the attack, which started weeks ago, every employee of the Indianapolis Housing Agency lost access to their email....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
millermedianow.org

Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time

First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
NOBLESVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Recognized as Highly Sought Remote Worker Destination

MUNCIE, IN—At last week’s Future of Indiana Workforce Summit, hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Muncie was held up as an example of a thriving remote work incentive program. 19 cities or regions in Indiana have adopted the Make My Move program, which provides resources and stipends for remote workers who are looking to relocate to a more affordable community.
MUNCIE, IN
1017thepoint.com

ORDERS ISSUED IN PHILLIP LEE CASE

(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, there were a couple of developments Tuesday in the case of Phillip Lee. Lee now faces the possibility of the death penalty in connection with the death of RPD Officer Seara Burton. On Tuesday, Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake issued an order that prevents members of law enforcement, members of the family, and others from releasing information about the case by means of public communication. The judge also issued a supplementary discovery protective order. Lee is still currently scheduled to go on trial late next month.
RICHMOND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
woofboomnews.com

MCS Has Positive Outlook After Nashville Trip

The Nashville Academies were recently visited by Muncie Community Schools and some other area groups, and Dr. K explains why to make the trip. The George and Francis Ball Foundation convened the trip. 50% match this week: the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation...
MUNCIE, IN
indypolitics.org

Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue

WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN

