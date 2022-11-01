Read full article on original website
Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness
ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
WISH-TV
IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter sick of “false allegations” made to influence local elections
Carmel voter sick of "false allegations" made to influence local elections
Marion County Election Board makes last-minute Election Day adjustments
INDIANAPOLIS — With the midterm election less than a week away, the Marion County Election Board is making sure your vote is secure and ensuring poll workers are ready for the big day, with security a top priority. Marion Country Director of Elections Brienne Delaney said their mindset has...
woofboomnews.com
Del Com Leader’s Services Today
It was his request to have his services in one day to reduce the stress on his family – Reece Alan Mann, passed away last Friday after a 2-year battle with a rare cancer. Public visiting time from 1-3 PM today (Thursday, November 3, 2022), on the Delta High School football field. A service to celebrate Reece’s life will begin at 4pm with his brother Rick Mann officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Delaware Community Schools Education Foundation, 3400 E SR 28, Muncie, IN 47303. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.
itsecuritywire.com
Indianapolis Low-Income Housing Agency Hit by Ransomware
The federal agency that provides low-income housing in Indianapolis is facing a ransomware attack that’s delayed its ability to send out rent payments to landlords, a top agency official says. During the attack, which started weeks ago, every employee of the Indianapolis Housing Agency lost access to their email....
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Midterm elections are Nov. 8 and Delaware County Indiana historically has low voter turnout
It is almost time for the 2022 general election. While the period to register to vote is over, opportunities to vote early and send in absentee ballots are available for registered voters. That said, voter turnout for Delaware County in 2020 was the lowest in the state of Indiana at...
The Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike is affecting the housing market
While this may seem like a negative one realtor says for people in the market for a house could benefit.
millermedianow.org
Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time
First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park. Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon.
munciejournal.com
Muncie Recognized as Highly Sought Remote Worker Destination
MUNCIE, IN—At last week’s Future of Indiana Workforce Summit, hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Muncie was held up as an example of a thriving remote work incentive program. 19 cities or regions in Indiana have adopted the Make My Move program, which provides resources and stipends for remote workers who are looking to relocate to a more affordable community.
1017thepoint.com
ORDERS ISSUED IN PHILLIP LEE CASE
(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, there were a couple of developments Tuesday in the case of Phillip Lee. Lee now faces the possibility of the death penalty in connection with the death of RPD Officer Seara Burton. On Tuesday, Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake issued an order that prevents members of law enforcement, members of the family, and others from releasing information about the case by means of public communication. The judge also issued a supplementary discovery protective order. Lee is still currently scheduled to go on trial late next month.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
woofboomnews.com
MCS Has Positive Outlook After Nashville Trip
The Nashville Academies were recently visited by Muncie Community Schools and some other area groups, and Dr. K explains why to make the trip. The George and Francis Ball Foundation convened the trip. 50% match this week: the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation...
indypolitics.org
Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue
WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
Family settles in wrongful death suit against Greenwood PD
Teresa Todero's life changed on May 29, 2016, after a 911 call for help about her son came in. The caller advised Charlie Todero was attempting suicide through traffic.
cbs4indy.com
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
MyWabashValley.com
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
