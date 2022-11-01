ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

What actions must Kyrie Irving complete before returning to Nets?

Following Kyrie Irving's five-game suspension, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters that while an apology was a "step in the right direction," it wasn't enough. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets have provided Irving with a list of six "action items" he must complete before rejoining...
The Associated Press

Flyers spoil Giroux milestone by beating Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but the Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the celebration with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The game was Giroux’s first against his former team, but he doesn’t have much to boast about as the loss now has the Senators (4-7-0) mired in a five-game losing streak. Giroux’s goal was the 300th of his career. He has now scored a goal against every team in the NHL. Zack MacEwen’s second-period goal held up as the winner, while Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers (6-3-2). Carter Hart was solid stopping 31 shots.
