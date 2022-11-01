OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but the Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the celebration with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The game was Giroux’s first against his former team, but he doesn’t have much to boast about as the loss now has the Senators (4-7-0) mired in a five-game losing streak. Giroux’s goal was the 300th of his career. He has now scored a goal against every team in the NHL. Zack MacEwen’s second-period goal held up as the winner, while Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers (6-3-2). Carter Hart was solid stopping 31 shots.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO