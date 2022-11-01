Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwbradio.com
Port Edwards Man Found Guilty of 1984 Wood County Murder
-The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that a jury in Wood County, Wis. found John A. Sarver, 59, of Port Edwards, Wis., guilty of First Degree Murder after an 8 day trial in connection to the November 26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga, Wis. “This conviction was...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Department in the Process of Implementing the City's First COP House
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Wausau Police Department is in the process of implementing the city's first COP House- or Community Oriented Policing house. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says it's a new approach that looks to stop problems before they begin by offering community services in a selected neighborhood. "Essentially it's an all encompasing community house that we can utilitze in a number of different ways."
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
onfocus.news
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Clark County HCE
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $500 to Clark County Association for Home and Community Education for books for Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms in Clark County. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of Abby Bank, which has contributed over...
WJFW-TV
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
Blaming contractor, Wausau extends drinking water facility completion timeline again
The completion date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility has been extended yet again along with another cost addition, due to a contractor’s alleged inability to meet timelines, city officials said this week. The revised completion time, Dec. 9, which is two months after a previously revised...
cwbradio.com
Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Gordon Road crash
An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 12:00 a.m. Merrill officers assisted Wausau PD in arresting a female in Merrill for a domestic disturbance she was involved with that occurred in Wausau. The female was arrested and turned over to a Wausau officer at the county line. At 12:24 p.m. a caller reported a domestic disturbance...
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Dorchester American Legion
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $1,500 to the Dorchester American Legion for the construction of a veteran memorial wall to honor those who have served. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300...
