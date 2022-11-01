Read full article on original website
NOTICE: Oil & Gas Groundwater Monitoring Update
The US Geological Survey (USGS) will be presenting summaries of recently published manuscripts for the State Water Board Oil and Gas Regional Groundwater Monitoring Program (RMP). Please see the agenda below for links to the manuscripts. HOW TO PARTICIPATE:. To observe the meeting, access the live webcast at https://video.calepa.ca.gov/(find our...
DAILY DIGEST, 11/4: Zero Delta smelt found in Midwater Trawl; Patterson dam project dealt setback; Bill introduced to revisit SF-Hetch Hetchy deal; More rain, snow on the way; and more …
MEETING: Delta Independent Science Board (Yolo Bypass Tour) from 8am to 2pm. The Delta Independent Science Board will tour the Yolo Bypass to learn how it works for flood management, and how it provides multiple other benefits (agriculture, ecosystem, recreation/hunting, etc.). The tour will include stops at Knaggs Ranch, Wallace Weir, Fremont Weir, and the Sacramento Weir. To help with planning, please email disb@deltacouncil.ca.gov if you plan to attend the tour by November 2. Click here for the full meeting notice.
NOTICE: Temporary Suspension of Some Curtailments in the Delta Watershed
This email contains important information about the curtailment status of water rights and claims of right within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) watershed pursuant to Initial Orders Imposing Water Right Curtailment and Reporting Requirements in the Delta Watershed (Order for water rights/claims under 5,000 acre-feet and Order for water rights/claims over 5,000 acre-feet).
