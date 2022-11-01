MEETING: Delta Independent Science Board (Yolo Bypass Tour) from 8am to 2pm. The Delta Independent Science Board will tour the Yolo Bypass to learn how it works for flood management, and how it provides multiple other benefits (agriculture, ecosystem, recreation/hunting, etc.). The tour will include stops at Knaggs Ranch, Wallace Weir, Fremont Weir, and the Sacramento Weir. To help with planning, please email disb@deltacouncil.ca.gov if you plan to attend the tour by November 2. Click here for the full meeting notice.

