2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
Why do Some Idahoans Think Lines in the Sky Might be Dangerous?
The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
Jerome Police And Fire Department Face Off In Sock Challenge For Kids
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
Elections Bring Out The Worst In Some Twin Falls Neighbors
As Twin Falls County Midterm Elections get closer, more and more politically-charged signs are popping up throughout southern Idaho. I have a Twin Falls neighbor who rarely talks to anyone, but his front yard speaks volumes. It really doesn't matter to me who a person supports when it comes to...
Pickup Loads of Trash Removed from State Land Near Wendell
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped.
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
What Would You Do? How to Date in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
Buhl Firefighter Returns Home After Horrible Crash And Months In The Hospital
#NebekerStrong. The Buhl Firefighter who was struck while driving his motorcycle and spent months in the hospital, has returned home. For a long time it was unclear if Jared was even going to survive, now he is home recovering with his loving family. We have been following Jared Nebeker's story...
How to Hand Out Candy this Halloween for Free in Twin Falls
The wait is over and Halloween is here. If you and your children have done this last weekend right, you should have pounds of candy at your house from many of the trunk-or-treat events that took place. There have been many to attend, and there will be more this afternoon and into the evening. You may be trunk-or-treated out, or perhaps you think you have enough candy for your children already. If you plan on staying in and handing out candy, there is a way to do so, without ever buying a single piece.
This Might Be Proof That Popular Pizza Chain Is Returning To Twin Falls
The popular pizza chain Papa John's has been in Twin Falls in the past but had to close after an issue with the lease. The pizza restaurant never reopened. However, it looks like we may have found clues that one is returning to Twin Falls, and soon. Papa John's Twin...
8 Twin Falls Restaurants That Were So Short Lived We Almost Forgot Them
Do you remember having some of these Twin Falls restaurants? I had almost forgotten about them until we started talking about wishing we had something like this. And maybe they weren't short-lived, maybe it is more nostalgic than forgotten. Chipotle. Do you remember the very short time that we had...
Get Out The Dutch Oven And See If Your Food Is Best In Gooding Cook Off
The first annual Gooding County Dutch Oven Cookoff is about to get underway. Get your Dutch Ovens out and find those hidden family recipes to cook up some great food to help local families in need. Gooding County Dutch Oven Cookoff. It will be Saturday, December 3rd at the crossroads...
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
Twin Falls Sheriff Says Stop Signs are More Than Suggestions
The signs are universal. If you go to a foreign country and see a red octagon, it means stop. In France, it reads ARRET. ALTO in Mexico and ARRESTO in Italy. All mean STOP! Local law enforcement explains more and more people are simply rolling through intersections and ignoring the signs. Some drivers never even tap the brakes.
Handouts That Will Make Twin Falls Kids Choose Tricks Over Treats
It's almost Halloween Idaho. In just a couple of nights, candy sacks will be filled and little ones in costumes will cross neighborhood streets holding hands with mom and dad. How would you rate your Halloween candy bowl for trick-or-treaters?. We've had our Halloween decorations scattered around the front yard...
