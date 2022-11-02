Investigation into potential homicide continues as Rome man dies after van hits tree, catches fire

A potential homicide investigation continues following the death of a 33-year-old Rome motorist early Sunday.

Milton Omar Medina, 33, died after his van was hit by a vehicle driven by his girlfriend, forcing it off the road and into a tree where it exploded, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.

Medina was caught in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene on Decatur Street in West Rome at 4:10 a.m. Sunday by Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley, Proctor says.

Medina’s body is being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy as the case is being worked as a potential homicide, Proctor says. The case is under investigation by the Rome Police Department.

F.K. Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements which were incomplete as of Tuesday afternoon. The death notice says Medina previously lived in La Libertad Comayagua, Honduras.