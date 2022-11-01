Read full article on original website
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Good Nurse'
A new anti-war film adaptation and stop-motion horror comedy are also trending on the streaming service.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime revealed as sequel set to be James Cameron's second longest film
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime has been revealed, and it's reportedly 190 minutes – but when it comes to James Cameron's filmography, that still wouldn't make it his longest film yet. If the sci-fi sequel does turn out to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is pretty...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans
The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi. The action movie, by sci-fi master James...
Anna Faris Nearly Quit Acting After Leaving Sitcom Mom: 'Do I Have Enough to Retire?'
When the actress walked away from the CBS comedy in 2020, she tells PEOPLE: "It felt like the first time that I didn't have my foot on the gas" Anna Faris came close to leaving Hollywood in the rearview mirror. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the star of the new movie The Estate says she contemplated retiring after she left the hit CBS sitcom Mom in 2020. Faris, 45, played recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett on creator Chuck Lorre's show for seven seasons starting in 2013. Following her departure,...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
AOL Corp
Diddy Dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker this Halloween
Diddy won Halloween this year. The music mogul wore a spot-on costume of the Joker, as played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight," complete with a flamethrower. "It's not about the money," Diddy wrote in the caption of photos of himself dressed as Batman's villain. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets
It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?
It was nice knowing ya… You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to next month, some shows and movies on your Netflix account are departing the streaming service soon. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in November 2022: November 1 8 Mile/Netflix 8 Mile (2002) Aagey Se Right (2009) Aamir (2008) ABCD 2 (2015) ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) Are We There Yet? (2005) Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011) Barfi! (2012) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Chance Pe Dance (2010) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) Chup Chup Ke (2006) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) ...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Billie Eilish And Boyfriend's Halloween Costumes Were Certainly A Choice
The 20-year-old singer posted a photo of her with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford — and seemed to troll critics of their age gap.
Netflix cancels chart-topping series Fate: The Winx Saga despite season 2 cliffhanger ending
Netflix has swung the axe on a chart-topping series despite the previous season ending on a cliffhanger.The latest show to fall victim to the service’s brutal cancellation decisions is Fate: The Winx Saga.Netflix released the series in 2021, hoping it would be another huge cultural hit in a similar way to Stranger Things and Bridgerton.Despite receiving enough streams to send it to the top of the charts in several countries around the world, Netflix was unable to see a future for the series.Showrunner Brian Young announced the news, writing on Instagram: “This is not fun news to share, but...
