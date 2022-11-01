Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot for 11/5/22 was a record $1.6 billion. Did anyone win it all?
The Powerball jackpot is the world's largest. Ever. Saturday night's drawing could award someone the largest prize. Or it could, like it has since early August rollover, and then set yet another record. The date of the drawing is 11/5/22, the jackpot is for $1.6 billion. ...
