Alumni Spotlight: Eunique Avery
We sat down with some of our alumni who are currently working in allied health during National Allied Health Week. See what they are up to today and how their UC degree helped them get there. Name: Eunique Avery, '18. Current Title: Director of Strategic Initiatives in the Office of...
Cincinnati Edition: the ramifications of Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Beginning in January 2023, Ohio’s minimum wage climbs from $9.30 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $4.65 to $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. According to Michael Jones, PhD, associate economics professor-educator and Kautz-Uible Economics Institute Academic Director, many service industries and retailers have already raised employee wages to $15 per hour — the same wage proponents of a proposed ballot initiative want Ohio’s base wage to reach by 2028.
Alumni Spotlight: Jade K. Clark, MA CCC-SLP
We sat down with some of our alumni who are currently working in allied health during National Allied Health Week. See what they are up to today and how their UC degree helped them get there. Name: Jade K. Clark, MA CCC-SLP, '17, '19. Current Title: Speech-Language Pathologist. Current Employer:...
Cincinnati startup accelerates science, data and discovery
Gathering and interpreting data is often the most vital and perplexing step toward making discoveries, understanding health problems and finding cures. Biologists must promptly overcome several hurdles, including storing, sharing, integrating and analyzing data. Traditional biologists do not possess expertise in the analysis of big data, and the arrival of...
UC Blue Ash professor looks at history of birth control movement in award-winning book
A new book by University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College professor Jessica Furgerson explores the rhetorical history of the American birth control movement and the impact we still see today from the messaging and strategies that were used when it began over 100 years ago. "The Battle for Birth Control:...
U.S. News and World Report: Signs that it's time for memory care
The University of Cincinnati's Rhonna Shatz provided her expertise for a recent U.S. News and World Report article about signs that a person with dementia may need more advanced care. Advanced care can range from assisted living to nursing homes to specialized memory care for patients with dementia. Shatz, DO,...
Study examines immunotherapy’s effect on COVID-19 outcomes
A new study led by a University of Cincinnati researcher provides more clarity on how immunotherapy treatment for patients with cancer affects COVID-19 severity. The University of Cincinnati’s Trisha Wise-Draper, MD, PhD, is co-corresponding author of the research published Nov. 3 in JAMA Oncology. Wise-Draper said there have been...
Exploring Mont Reid’s Surgeries with Drs. John Bossert & William Camm
Join the Henry R. Winkler Center for the History of the Health Professions in the Stanley J. Lucas, MD Boardroom in the Donald C. Harrison Health Sciences Library Thursday, Nov. 10 at noon as Drs. John Bossert and William Camm lead a discussion while viewing three surgical films of one of the early 20th century’s finest surgeons, Mont Reid.
