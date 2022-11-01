Read full article on original website
677-Pound Grizzly Bear Tramples Washington Hunter In Montana
The 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the surprising attack.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it's pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they're going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I've seen them dig through garbage bins
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana
A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
PHOTOS: Missouri Bowhunter Downs Buck With Antlers Locked With Antlers, Skull of Another Deer
Hunters across the United States are enjoying deer season, with some of them taking home impressive trophies. However, one Missouri hunter bagged a unique buck when he found the big game he took down had its antler locked with the antlers of another deer, which were still attached to the deceased animal’s skull.
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials
Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.
Vermont Hunter Accidentally Shoots Man He Thought Was A Bear
Any hunter knows the hazards of not wearing blaze orange when hunting. In addition, any hunter knows the dangers of brush hunting, meaning, hearing a noise in the brush and shooting in that direction, thinking it’s a game animal. According to Fox News, Vermont, 35-year-old James Cameron was shot...
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
What About Those Abandoned Boats?
If you live near water, you’ve probably come across an abandoned boat or two. Here’s what happens to them. You’ve probably seen them at some point in your fishing life. Sometimes they are on moorings, but obviously have not been moved for years. Sometimes they are resting in a backwater, covered in seabird guano with vegetation beginning to poke out through windows. Sometimes they are just a submerged outline in a murky bay.
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
Cottonmouths in Illinois: Where They Live And How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Illinois: Where They Live And How Often They Bite. Illinois is a diverse state in the Midwestern region of the United States. With farmlands, forests, and miles of rivers there are many areas for animals to thrive. Snakes are particularly abundant in the state and Illinois is home to an immense forty different species. However, out of all of these, only four of them are venomous – including the semi-aquatic cottonmouth. But just where do cottonmouths live in Illinois, and how often do they bite? Let’s find out!
Spy High Mounts: a Montana company changing the way we use trail cameras
The typical trail camera can only be hung as high as one's arms can reach, leaving them susceptible to tampering whether it be by a person or animal.
This Pic of a Huge Moose Near Denali Is the Most Majestic Thing You’ll See All Week
Seeking a sense of the sublime this fall morning? Look no further. The following photo, which captures a massive moose backed by the beauty of Denali National Park’s mountains, will be the most majestic thing you’ll see all week. Check it out. Despite the grandeur of Denali’s mighty...
