ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
INDIANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana

A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
CHOTEAU, MT
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
TEXAS STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

What About Those Abandoned Boats?

If you live near water, you’ve probably come across an abandoned boat or two. Here’s what happens to them. You’ve probably seen them at some point in your fishing life. Sometimes they are on moorings, but obviously have not been moved for years. Sometimes they are resting in a backwater, covered in seabird guano with vegetation beginning to poke out through windows. Sometimes they are just a submerged outline in a murky bay.
FLORIDA STATE
agupdate.com

Working together for a successful harvest

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Illinois: Where They Live And How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Illinois: Where They Live And How Often They Bite. Illinois is a diverse state in the Midwestern region of the United States. With farmlands, forests, and miles of rivers there are many areas for animals to thrive. Snakes are particularly abundant in the state and Illinois is home to an immense forty different species. However, out of all of these, only four of them are venomous – including the semi-aquatic cottonmouth. But just where do cottonmouths live in Illinois, and how often do they bite? Let’s find out!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy