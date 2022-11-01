ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois Are In These Cities

So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station

If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live

Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Thursday, November 3 weather update for central Illinois

Watch now: Warm and breezy today, rain returns to central Illinois Friday. More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy