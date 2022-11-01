Read full article on original website
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
Science Claims It’s Easier to Find Love in Illinois than Missouri
Can you really know if it's easier to find love in one state over another? There's some science that claims you can. As a matter of fact, the study claims that it's easier to find your soulmate in Illinois than Missouri because...science. The source of this interesting ranking comes from...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois Are In These Cities
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station
If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
Illinois Mountain Lion Arrested For Loitering, Sent To Indiana
I know. You're probably thinking that deporting an aimless mountain lion to Indiana is a little harsh. I'd be tempted to agree, but keep in mind Illinois gave this cat who wandered all the way here from Nebraska time to move on to other places, but it just didn't happen.
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Herald & Review
Thursday, November 3 weather update for central Illinois
Watch now: Warm and breezy today, rain returns to central Illinois Friday. More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
Is Raking, Blowing, or Dumping Your Leaves On Illinois Streets Illegal?
Late October into early November means leaves are aplenty. Drive through just about every neighborhood in Illinois and you're going to find a leaf or two, it's almost guaranteed. As you rake, blow, mow, or whatever, you need to be mindful of where you're leaving the leaves. If you're rolling...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
