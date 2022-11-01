ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”

