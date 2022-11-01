Read full article on original website
WRAL
Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
Woman charged in Raleigh stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Raleigh Police said an altercation between three women left one dead, one injured and the other behind bars.
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say
Officers found the unconscious man, who had been shot, early Saturday. He later died in a hospital.
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police...
cbs17
Public’s help needed: Goldsboro man killed in Selma shooting, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October. On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.
Raleigh News & Observer
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
NC man arrested after sending concerning letters to police chief, sheriff, accused of building bombs
EDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina man who threatened a local police chief and sheriff was being held Thursday under a $10 million bond. Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, from Eden, was charged with weapons of mass destruction after police found he had explosive devices and sent "concerning" letters to Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects
The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home before exchanging gunfire.
Woman killed after crash on Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
cbs17
Franklin County deputy charged with DWI in Wendell, resigns as deputy, sheriff’s office says
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge last week. The deputy received the DWI charge in Wendell on Oct. 30 and has since resigned from his position, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
WRAL
Night of crime in Clayton: Home invasion, shots fired at gas station
A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed. A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed.
