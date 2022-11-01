ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WRAL News

NC man arrested after sending concerning letters to police chief, sheriff, accused of building bombs

EDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina man who threatened a local police chief and sheriff was being held Thursday under a $10 million bond. Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, from Eden, was charged with weapons of mass destruction after police found he had explosive devices and sent "concerning" letters to Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
EDEN, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
sandhillssentinel.com

Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
VASS, NC

