Fort Kent, ME

mainebiz.biz

PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
theproducenews.com

Smith’s Farm coming off successful Maine deal, turns attention to Southeast

Smith’s Farm, a leading East Coast grower of broccoli and cauliflower, with headquarters in Presque Isle, ME, enjoyed record-setting broccoli and cauliflower deals in Maine this summer and now turns its attention to the Southeast, where it produces on farms in Georgia and Florida. “Our Maine production had a...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call

WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
WASHBURN, ME

