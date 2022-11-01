Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
mainebiz.biz
PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. “U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years...
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
themainewire.com
LePage, Stewart Call for Investigation into Troy Jackson’s Alleged Threat to Penobscot McCrum Owner
Former Gov. Paul LePage and State Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) are calling for an investigation into whether a phone call from former State Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Aroostook) played a role in potato mogul Sue McCrum’s decision to drop out of a State Senate race in March 2020. McCrum,...
theproducenews.com
Smith’s Farm coming off successful Maine deal, turns attention to Southeast
Smith’s Farm, a leading East Coast grower of broccoli and cauliflower, with headquarters in Presque Isle, ME, enjoyed record-setting broccoli and cauliflower deals in Maine this summer and now turns its attention to the Southeast, where it produces on farms in Georgia and Florida. “Our Maine production had a...
wagmtv.com
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
