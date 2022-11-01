ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday

Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
thescopeboston.org

What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities

This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Management firm of Central Mass. Dunkin' stores cited for child labor law violations

BOSTON — Acting on a complaint from a minor employee at a Dunkin' store, a management company that runs several shops in Central Massachusetts and Lowell is being investigated for violating more than 1,200 child labor laws over a year-and-a-half span, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's office. Michael and Brian Marino of Concord-based The Westford Group Inc., were issued five citations by Attorney General Maura T. Healey’s office for child labor law...
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden’s Fourth Annual Public Safety Day

Many families participated in Malden’s Fourth Public Safety Day as part of Fire Prevention Week, enjoying music, free food, and activities held at the Linden School on October 9th. The event, co-sponsored by Malden's Fire Department and Police Department, included fire engines, police cars, an ambulance, SWAT, DPW trucks, and even a helicopter landing!
MALDEN, MA
cambridgecivic.com

A word or two about Cambridge property tax increases

Filed under: Cambridge,Cambridge government — Tags: budget, Cambridge, Cambridge government, tax classification, taxes — Robert Winters @ 12:27 pm. A word or two about Cambridge property tax increases. There’s a phrase that the Cambridge City Administration has been including in its annual “Dear Residents and Taxpayers of Cambridge”...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month

Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States’ northeastern states offer several nice cities that will fit with the budget you probably have on a fixed income.
LOWELL, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA

