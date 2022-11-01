Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Related
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate
New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
Management firm of Central Mass. Dunkin' stores cited for child labor law violations
BOSTON — Acting on a complaint from a minor employee at a Dunkin' store, a management company that runs several shops in Central Massachusetts and Lowell is being investigated for violating more than 1,200 child labor laws over a year-and-a-half span, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's office. Michael and Brian Marino of Concord-based The Westford Group Inc., were issued five citations by Attorney General Maura T. Healey’s office for child labor law...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden’s Fourth Annual Public Safety Day
Many families participated in Malden’s Fourth Public Safety Day as part of Fire Prevention Week, enjoying music, free food, and activities held at the Linden School on October 9th. The event, co-sponsored by Malden's Fire Department and Police Department, included fire engines, police cars, an ambulance, SWAT, DPW trucks, and even a helicopter landing!
cambridgecivic.com
A word or two about Cambridge property tax increases
Filed under: Cambridge,Cambridge government — Tags: budget, Cambridge, Cambridge government, tax classification, taxes — Robert Winters @ 12:27 pm. A word or two about Cambridge property tax increases. There’s a phrase that the Cambridge City Administration has been including in its annual “Dear Residents and Taxpayers of Cambridge”...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to Tackle Rent and Homeownership Burdens
As the state grapples with a housing crisis, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission recently received state money to update strategies to reduce the burden of rent and homeownership for area residents. The grants, from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and Department of Housing and Community Development,...
Massachusetts USPS worker pleaded guilty of bribing supervisor to reroute cocaine packages
A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
AOL Corp
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States’ northeastern states offer several nice cities that will fit with the budget you probably have on a fixed income.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Comments / 3