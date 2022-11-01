ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda

When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
Amazon sale alert: Get up to 78% off vacuums, air fryers, toothbrushes, and other essentials from Ninja, Oral-B, Crockpot, and so many more - and everything is under $100

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a good deal. With the holiday season on the horizon and everyone keeping a closer eye on...
Save $150 on a Huffy mountain bike, $90 on the ultimate jump-starter and more

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The holidays are just around the corner, the stores already laden with Christmas decor. If you’re not ready to think about it, don’t...
6 new Sephora arrivals to score during the Holidays Savings Event

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sephora’s epic Holiday Savings Event is in full...
Ulta Beauty Is Having an Early Black Friday Sale

The mega beauty retailer is kicking off the deals much earlier than usual with sales on some of our favorite brands like Andrew Fitzsimons, First Aid Beauty, and more. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Christmas Jello Pie

Our easy Christmas Jello Pie recipe can be prepared in 20 minutes and has 3 festive layers of fluffy filling that sit inside a no-cook graham cracker crumb crust. Made with whipped cream, red and green jello, a few drops of food dye, and a homemade buttery graham cracker base, this no-bake jello pie is the best light and creamy dessert to serve after a delightful holiday dinner.
Pet owner introduces TikTok to ‘scary dog privilege’

Prepare to be terrified! Chilli the pug is the “most unhinged dog criminal,” and he very much has “scary dog privilege.”. The internet-famous pug has over 71,000 followers on TikTok. Chilli is known for donning a colorful floral petal hat that frames his face. But don’t be fooled by the adorable features. Criminal Chilli has actually committed tax fraud, petty theft and arson, to name a few of his offenses.
Home Cook Achieves The Crispiest Roast Potatoes WITHOUT Using An Oven Or Air Fryer

Crispy roasties are something many of us here in the UK take for granted, but (there's a big but) this year, with a dramatic rise in the cost-of-living and people actively searching for ways to be more cost-effective in the kitchen, switching the oven on might be something many of us want to avoid doing. Sure – you could resort to your trusty air fryer (we absolutely back the use of air fryers), or if you don't happen to have an air fryer, you could turn your attention to... your slow cooker.
Man helps his grandma exercise by folding napkins

Watch this TikToker help his grandma get some entertainment and exercise by folding napkins!. Chris Punsalan (@firstnamechris) is a TikToker and musician who has an adorably close relationship with his grandma. Chris spends time taking care of his grandmother and helping her with everything from eating meals and moving around the house to getting exercise. In a sweet recent video, Chris shared how he helps his grandma get some exercise by giving her a fun napkin-folding challenge!
Man ‘patiently waits’ to propose while girlfriend gets distracted by pumpkins

A woman nearly sabotaged her boyfriend’s wedding proposal because she was too busy trying to make a joke. TikToker @sammyrhea dropped a throwback video of her memorable proposal. While she and her boyfriend were visiting a pumpkin patch, he got down on one knee to surprise her. But she was a bit too distracted to notice.

