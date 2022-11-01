Crispy roasties are something many of us here in the UK take for granted, but (there's a big but) this year, with a dramatic rise in the cost-of-living and people actively searching for ways to be more cost-effective in the kitchen, switching the oven on might be something many of us want to avoid doing. Sure – you could resort to your trusty air fryer (we absolutely back the use of air fryers), or if you don't happen to have an air fryer, you could turn your attention to... your slow cooker.

2 DAYS AGO