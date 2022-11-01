Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia
VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by Ryan Lester, housing lead for the city’s consultant team Mintier Harnish, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
Hanford Sentinel
High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022
California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
sjvsun.com
With Measure C renewal in balance, Fresno Co. touts launch of $53mil Golden State Blvd. project
After nearly two decades of planning, Fresno County’s Golden State Boulevard Corridor Project broke ground on Tuesday. The Golden State project was initially approved in 2006 as part of the Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan. The 14-mile stretch of the historic Highway 99 spans from American Ave south of...
legalexaminer.com
Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno
A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
GV Wire
$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion
A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Madera County (Madera County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon. The accident was reported to have occurred on Highway 41 near Jewel Vista Drive around 3.20 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Crash on Northbound SR-99 Near Avenue 20 in Madera County
A big rig wreck recently occurred on SR-99 in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on northbound State Route 99 in the vicinity of Avenue 20, officials said. A total of four vehicles were involved, including an SUV and three big rigs.
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fred Ruiz made millions off frozen Mexican food. Why he donated $15 million to UC Merced
In 1964 when he was helping to launch a frozen Mexican food company in Tulare, Fred Ruiz remembers his father, Louis, rummaging through scrap yards looking for anything that he could use in building the machines to make the product. His father would look for gas burners, stoves and other...
Power outage leads to a two-car collision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Man found dead inside Fresno home, police investigating as homicide
An investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in a Fresno home Wednesday night.
Fresno election officials investigating claims of voter fraud ahead of midterms
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With election day just eight days away, the Fresno County clerk’s office is warning against voter intimidation and fraud. Local election officials are rolling out plans to crack down on voter intimidation and ballot fraud ahead of the midterms. “We do have several cases that we’re investigating right now in conjunction […]
thesungazette.com
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
