FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January
Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays
The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music
The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Performer Applications for 2023 Druid City Arts Festival Available Now
The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting performer applications for the 2023 Druid City Arts Festival beginning Tuesday until February 2023. The annual two-day arts festival draws thousands of people to downtown Tuscaloosa, where dozens of vendors display art, photography, ceramics and more, and a lineup of regional musicians occupy the stage all weekend.
thecutoffnews.com
2nd Annual Lake View Day - Sat. Nov. 5, 2022 - 10 am till 2 pm - 22757 Central Park Drive Lake View Al 35111
2nd Annual Lake View Day - Sat. Nov. 5, 2022 - 10 am till 2 pm - 22757 Central Park Drive Lake View Al 35111. Food Trucks, Bouncy House, Door Prizes, Face Painting, music and so much more !!!. THE FROZEN ROOSTER *ALABAMA ONE * FIRST US BANK LIFEVANTAGE *...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
Tuscaloosa YMCA Men’s Club Brings Back Christmas Tree Sale Next Month
One of Tuscaloosa's longest-running holiday traditions will return next month as the YMCA Men's Club brings its annual Christmas Tree Sale back to the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley on McFarland Boulevard. The Club supports the Y and programming like youth sports, senior fitness classes and Day Camp...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
Andrew Zimmern: Birmingham is one of America’s best food cities
It’s no secret celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern loves the food in Birmingham. He’s been singing the city’s praises for almost 10 years since he filmed an episode of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Food” here in 2013. This past March, Zimmern threw a personal spotlight on...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
wvtm13.com
IMPACT DAY: Rain and some storms likely Saturday
Saturday soaker setting in: a wave of rain and some embedded storms move in to start the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. A major severe weather outbreak in progress overnight to our west generates a large mass of rain and some occasional thunderstorms for Alabama on Saturday.
Hank Poore Foundation’s “Ale on Wheels” Event Returns to Tuscaloosa Saturday
The 2nd Annual "Ale on Wheels" event, benefitting the Hank Poore Foundation, is set for Saturday afternoon at the Buddy Powell Pavilion. According to a release, the family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m until 9 p.m., featuring music by Matt Jones Music, Tarred and Feathered, The Locals and Coach Cameron and the Lock 9 Band.
