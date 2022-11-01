ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January

Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays

The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music

The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

IMPACT DAY: Rain and some storms likely Saturday

Saturday soaker setting in: a wave of rain and some embedded storms move in to start the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. A major severe weather outbreak in progress overnight to our west generates a large mass of rain and some occasional thunderstorms for Alabama on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

