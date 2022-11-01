ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Native, LSU Player Speaks on Playing Bama

Tuscaloosa native and current LSU punter, Jay Bramblett, met with the media this week to discuss the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Bramblett, a Hillcrest graduate, mentioned that lots of people from home were calling and asking for tickets to the premiere game. “Too many people... we aren't going to go...
Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy preview Alabama at LSU

Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy previewed the Week 10 matchup between Alabama and LSU. This game will feature No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU in a top 10 meeting. This game has College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. It will be a road game for Alabama and will be a critical game in the SEC West.
Playing Dirty: Alabama

You’re used to this by now, the Playing Nice Q&A followed by the Playing Dirty Q&A, but there’s no need to play nice against this team. This is about bringing the heat. And Roll Bama Roll’s Brent Taylor did just that. 1. I thought we had something...
Former Alabama quarterback breaks down biggest key for Tide to beat LSU

John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
Bama Basketball Star, NBA Standout Bringing Cajun Restaurant to Tuscaloosa Strip

One of Alabama Basketball's greatest success stories is bringing the taste of Cajun cooking to the Tuscaloosa Strip, the Thread has learned. JaMychal Green, an Alabama native and graduate of Montgomery's St. Jude Educational Institute, was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2008 until 2012. His professional career took time to develop, but since 2015 he has earned playtime in more than 400 NBA games including stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets and currently for the Golden State Warriors.
Tuscaloosa Academy Knights Slay Locust Fork Hornets

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa Academy hosted Locust Fork in a first round playoff matchup. The Knights held off a late comeback attempt from the Hornets and finished the game with a final score of 42-28.
