Saban ‘Anxious’ About Alabama Playing at LSU Off Bye Week
The legendary Crimson Tide coach says that a bye week isn’t always a good thing for a team.
Tuscaloosa Native, LSU Player Speaks on Playing Bama
Tuscaloosa native and current LSU punter, Jay Bramblett, met with the media this week to discuss the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Bramblett, a Hillcrest graduate, mentioned that lots of people from home were calling and asking for tickets to the premiere game. “Too many people... we aren't going to go...
Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy preview Alabama at LSU
Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy previewed the Week 10 matchup between Alabama and LSU. This game will feature No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU in a top 10 meeting. This game has College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. It will be a road game for Alabama and will be a critical game in the SEC West.
Playing Dirty: Alabama
You’re used to this by now, the Playing Nice Q&A followed by the Playing Dirty Q&A, but there’s no need to play nice against this team. This is about bringing the heat. And Roll Bama Roll’s Brent Taylor did just that. 1. I thought we had something...
Former Alabama quarterback breaks down biggest key for Tide to beat LSU
John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.
Why These Non-Alabama Fans Showed Up in Crimson Tide Gear
The Alabama volleyball team earned an impressive road win over the Texas A&M Aggies behind a great crowd on Wednesday night. During the game, the Alabama volleyball twitter account made a post that showcased many passionate fans in attendance supporting the Crimson Tide in Reed Arena. It was nice to...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game
Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday. Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they...
Henry To’oto’o says Alabama’s scout team is preparing defense for LSU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels
Alabama’s defense did a good job against KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State), but it struggled against Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, brings the Crimson Tide a different challenge as LSU’s signal-caller. He has been playing his best...
LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’
If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
It's officially 'Bama Hate Week' on Twitter. Here are the top 10 anti-Bama memes by LSU fans
LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”. It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The...
Joel Klatt Explains Why Alabama Could Be On Upset Alert This Saturday
In a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC West, the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Death Valley. While Alabama currently sits at No.6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one prominent analyst thinks 10th-ranked LSU will give the Crimson ...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
Bama Basketball Star, NBA Standout Bringing Cajun Restaurant to Tuscaloosa Strip
One of Alabama Basketball's greatest success stories is bringing the taste of Cajun cooking to the Tuscaloosa Strip, the Thread has learned. JaMychal Green, an Alabama native and graduate of Montgomery's St. Jude Educational Institute, was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2008 until 2012. His professional career took time to develop, but since 2015 he has earned playtime in more than 400 NBA games including stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets and currently for the Golden State Warriors.
Nominate a Teacher to Get Iron Bowl Tickets from Terry Saban This ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’
One lucky teacher will score tickets to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Auburn Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium at the end of the month, courtesy of the king and queen of Alabama football. In a video announcement, Terry Saban said she and her husband Coach Nick Saban will give...
How West Alabama Teams Fared in Round One of the State Playoffs
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It’s that time of year, folks. The AHSAA postseason began in earnest in Alabama Friday night, and here’s a look at who survived and advanced, and who didn’t. Let’s start with those who won in round one:
Tuscaloosa Academy Knights Slay Locust Fork Hornets
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa Academy hosted Locust Fork in a first round playoff matchup. The Knights held off a late comeback attempt from the Hornets and finished the game with a final score of 42-28.
Shelton State to Honor Veterans with Free Admission to Basketball Game Next Week
Shelton State Community College will honor veterans throughout the community with free admission to one of the school's basketball games next week. According to a release from a college spokesperson, veterans will be recognized during the Buccaneers’ basketball games against North Florida Prep Post Grad on November 10 at 6:30 p.m.
