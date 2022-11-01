Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January
Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays
The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music
The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Performer Applications for 2023 Druid City Arts Festival Available Now
The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting performer applications for the 2023 Druid City Arts Festival beginning Tuesday until February 2023. The annual two-day arts festival draws thousands of people to downtown Tuscaloosa, where dozens of vendors display art, photography, ceramics and more, and a lineup of regional musicians occupy the stage all weekend.
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Bham Now
Oak Hill Cemetery to host first post-pandemic Fall History Tour, Nov. 20
Have you ever wanted to learn about Birmingham’s early history from the citizens who lived through it? Now is your chance! For the first time since the pandemic, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting their beloved Fall History Tour on November 20. Spaces are limited, so act fast! Click here...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Volunteers organize Black Warrior River cleanup near Tuscaloosa Riverwalk
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s Hotel Indigo is working together with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper to remove trash from the riverway and protect the local environment. Volunteers spent time Tuesday picking up trash along the Riverwalk, which is located near the Black Warrior River. Taylor Liles from Hotel Indigo says the effort is called Tuscaloosa […]
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
Tuscaloosa YMCA Men’s Club Brings Back Christmas Tree Sale Next Month
One of Tuscaloosa's longest-running holiday traditions will return next month as the YMCA Men's Club brings its annual Christmas Tree Sale back to the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley on McFarland Boulevard. The Club supports the Y and programming like youth sports, senior fitness classes and Day Camp...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
5 Ways to Help Tuscaloosa Veterans
It's coming! November 11th is always a special day in the heart of all Americans as we honor and celebrate all veterans-on-Veterans Day. We salute the men and women who have sacrificed their time, blood, sweat, and even their very lives for the freedoms we enjoy. Members of the U.S....
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Saturday Crash on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a predawn crash on Tuscaloosa's University Boulevard, police have told local media. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said two vehicles collided in front of the Ole' English Inn in Alberta City around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Taylor...
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0