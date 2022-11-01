ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January

Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays

The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music

The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Performer Applications for 2023 Druid City Arts Festival Available Now

The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting performer applications for the 2023 Druid City Arts Festival beginning Tuesday until February 2023. The annual two-day arts festival draws thousands of people to downtown Tuscaloosa, where dozens of vendors display art, photography, ceramics and more, and a lineup of regional musicians occupy the stage all weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Volunteers organize Black Warrior River cleanup near Tuscaloosa Riverwalk

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s Hotel Indigo is working together with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper to remove trash from the riverway and protect the local environment. Volunteers spent time Tuesday picking up trash along the Riverwalk, which is located near the Black Warrior River. Taylor Liles from Hotel Indigo says the effort is called Tuscaloosa […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

5 Ways to Help Tuscaloosa Veterans

It's coming! November 11th is always a special day in the heart of all Americans as we honor and celebrate all veterans-on-Veterans Day. We salute the men and women who have sacrificed their time, blood, sweat, and even their very lives for the freedoms we enjoy. Members of the U.S....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy