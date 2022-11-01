House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says

Read full article on original website
Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — finally debuting a nickname, 'Ron DeSanctimonious' — as the 2 popular Republicans could face off in 2024
Trump ramped up the reported rivalry between himself and DeSantis, one of the only Florida Republicans not expected to attend the former president's rally on Sunday.
Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa., Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory.
Steve Bannon appeals contempt of Congress conviction
Steve Bannon, ex-adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, filed a notice of appeal in federal court Friday to challenge his conviction and sentence for criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon's sentence of four months in prison -- for failing to turn over documents or show up to testify before...
GENE LYONS: When thuggish threats turn to actual assaults
If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves “conservative Republicans,” they’d be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement. Instead, they’re making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality...
RALPH NADER: Examining U.S.: The voters and drop-out voters on Nov. 8
Voter grumbling, rage and cynicism is rampant heading into the mid-term elections on Tuesday. Add the flattering, flummoxing and fooling of voters by many corporatist politicians to the mix, and we have the makings of an election-day disaster. Set the above aside and reflect on the unused citizen power, given...
