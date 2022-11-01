ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Head to West Virginia for Conference Clash

NORMAN – Oklahoma volleyball travels to The Mountain State to face West Virginia at noon CT Saturday in Morgantown. The match will be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with live stats available through West Virginia StatBroadcast page. "West Virginia is a hungry team that is on the...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Impressive Soccer Run Closes in Big 12 Semifinals

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Oklahoma soccer team fell to TCU 3-0 in the semifinals at the Big 12 Soccer Championship Thursday evening in Round Rock, Texas. The six-seed Sooners (9-8-3, 3-5-1) impressive season ended with the loss to the No. 2 seed and defending tournament champ Horned Frogs (12-3-5, 5-1-3).
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Roll Over Lady Hornets in Exhibition

NORMAN – Eleven Sooners scored as No. 15/16 Oklahoma cruised to a 90-67 exhibition win over Emporia State in Norman on Thursday night. The contest marked Oklahoma's lone exhibition before its season opens next Monday vs. Oral Roberts. Nevaeh Tot led the team in scoring with 15, while Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams reached double figures in the rout.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

NORMAN – Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced OU's 2023 schedule Wednesday. The Sooners, two-time defending national champions and 10-time defending Big 12 champs, will match up against 20 schools that reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including seven Super Regional participants and four Women's College World Series teams.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Game Primer: OU vs. Baylor

• Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) goes for its third straight win when it hosts Baylor (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game will be air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry announcing.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Athletics Announces Partnership With Digital Brand Experience Company Mercury

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Friday its partnership with Mercury, a leading digital brand experience company dedicated to leading collegiate sports properties, top athletes and devoted fan bases. Through the partnership, Oklahoma fans will gain access to BoomerSooner.io, a premium digital platform providing specialized Sooner student-athlete-driven NIL content, official OU Athletics digital collectible drops and opportunities for fans to win experiences that bring them even closer to their favorite teams and athletes.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
High School Football PRO

Oklahoma City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McLoud High School football team will have a game with Mount St. Mary Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
High School Football PRO

Shawnee, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Metro Christian Academy football team will have a game with North Rock Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
SHAWNEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of ahha center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKLAHOMA STATE

