FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Head to West Virginia for Conference Clash
NORMAN – Oklahoma volleyball travels to The Mountain State to face West Virginia at noon CT Saturday in Morgantown. The match will be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with live stats available through West Virginia StatBroadcast page. "West Virginia is a hungry team that is on the...
oklahoma Sooner
Impressive Soccer Run Closes in Big 12 Semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Oklahoma soccer team fell to TCU 3-0 in the semifinals at the Big 12 Soccer Championship Thursday evening in Round Rock, Texas. The six-seed Sooners (9-8-3, 3-5-1) impressive season ended with the loss to the No. 2 seed and defending tournament champ Horned Frogs (12-3-5, 5-1-3).
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Bowl Eligibility, Big 12 Bragging Rights on the Line in Waco
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Baylor Bears (BU) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (OU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Roll Over Lady Hornets in Exhibition
NORMAN – Eleven Sooners scored as No. 15/16 Oklahoma cruised to a 90-67 exhibition win over Emporia State in Norman on Thursday night. The contest marked Oklahoma's lone exhibition before its season opens next Monday vs. Oral Roberts. Nevaeh Tot led the team in scoring with 15, while Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams reached double figures in the rout.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
NORMAN – Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced OU's 2023 schedule Wednesday. The Sooners, two-time defending national champions and 10-time defending Big 12 champs, will match up against 20 schools that reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including seven Super Regional participants and four Women's College World Series teams.
oklahoma Sooner
Game Primer: OU vs. Baylor
• Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) goes for its third straight win when it hosts Baylor (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game will be air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry announcing.
Stillwater Police: 2 Missing Teens Found In Florida
UPDATE: Persia Lalehparvaran and her cousin, Tsegan Jones of Oklahoma City were located in Gainesville Florida, according to the Stillwater Police Department. The two juveniles and the car they had taken were recovered safely, and the pair were released back to family. The department said they were thankful for all...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Athletics Announces Partnership With Digital Brand Experience Company Mercury
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Friday its partnership with Mercury, a leading digital brand experience company dedicated to leading collegiate sports properties, top athletes and devoted fan bases. Through the partnership, Oklahoma fans will gain access to BoomerSooner.io, a premium digital platform providing specialized Sooner student-athlete-driven NIL content, official OU Athletics digital collectible drops and opportunities for fans to win experiences that bring them even closer to their favorite teams and athletes.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Oklahoma City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Oklahoma Veterans honored in Shawnee with new monument
Oklahoma Veterans honored with new monument
Shawnee, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma
Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
