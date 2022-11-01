Read full article on original website
Three Bold Predictions for UC Basketball in 2022-23
Cincinnati tips of the season in just three days.
Michigan offers 2023 Cincinnati CB commit Cameron Calhoun
Announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account, the Michigan Wolverines offered a scholarship to 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun. The 6-foot, 170-pounder — who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio — has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since June 14 following an official visit on June 10. But before his commitment to Cincinnati, he was originally committed to West Virginia — committing on March 30 and then decommitting not long after on June 6.
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Cincinnati GI performs first AI colonoscopies with GI Genius
Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology, according to a Nov. 4 press release sent to Becker's. Performing AI-assisted colonoscopies takes no additional time and does not affect insurance coverage.
Movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne to film in Cincinnati this week
CINCINNATI — A movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne is starting production in Cincinnati this week. The movie titled "Dandelion" will be filming in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The film stars KiKi Layne as a Cincinnati singer-songwriter. Layne is known for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk,"...
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
UPDATE: Here are the Powerball jackpot numbers drawn Wednesday night
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:16 p.m. The Powerball numbers drawn tonight are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball No. 23. Today, you could be lucky enough to become a billionaire since the Powerball’s jackpot drawing is tonight and the prize is the second largest in history.
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
Weekend Round Up to Kick Off Holiday Fun in Cincinnati
This weekend round up highlights many grand opening Holiday festivities including the Fountain Square Ice Rink and Celestial Holiday Train display at Krohn Conservatory!. Christkindlmarkt is the Cincinnati region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. Based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany, our Christkindlmarkt is mostly under our covered pavilion and heated tents, with some booths and attractions outdoors. Friday 5pm-10pm, Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
Cincinnati leaders prepare for possibility of strong winter storms
City leaders are also expected to go over snow routes. One of the topics will focus on having streets cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
