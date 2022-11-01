ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Maize n Brew

Michigan offers 2023 Cincinnati CB commit Cameron Calhoun

Announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account, the Michigan Wolverines offered a scholarship to 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun. The 6-foot, 170-pounder — who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio — has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since June 14 following an official visit on June 10. But before his commitment to Cincinnati, he was originally committed to West Virginia — committing on March 30 and then decommitting not long after on June 6.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati GI performs first AI colonoscopies with GI Genius

Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology, according to a Nov. 4 press release sent to Becker's. Performing AI-assisted colonoscopies takes no additional time and does not affect insurance coverage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate

Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Weekend Round Up to Kick Off Holiday Fun in Cincinnati

This weekend round up highlights many grand opening Holiday festivities including the Fountain Square Ice Rink and Celestial Holiday Train display at Krohn Conservatory!. Christkindlmarkt is the Cincinnati region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. Based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany, our Christkindlmarkt is mostly under our covered pavilion and heated tents, with some booths and attractions outdoors. Friday 5pm-10pm, Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
