ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFKgN_0iujOUVm00

Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” wrote Bryan in a post on Twitter. “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure, but I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help.”

Before presenting the governor to the stage, Bryan told the crowd, “We’re going to have some fun and we’re going to raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The concert was meant to help victims of Ian, the category 4 hurricane that ripped through the state on Sept. 28 and killed more than 100 people.

Critics have attacked Bryan following the DeSantis appearance for supporting a governor some call “anti-LGBTQ,” after he passed the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act—also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill—into law earlier this year. The bill bans any school instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity through the third grade.

DeSantis has also faced criticism over the past several years for his stance on the pandemic and opposition to mask wearing within the state. He also received backlash for recently sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts to pressure President Joe Biden to take immigration action at the border in the south.

“I know people would chatter about this,” added Bryan in his post, “but for me the more important piece was if I am going to come back [to Florida] a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Comments / 10

Patricia Raymer
3d ago

Any other celebrity in this country can support elected officials and make public statements to that effect. Having a Governor be present at a concert and then go on stage is not a crime and not in poor taste. In fact Luke Bryan is from Georgia and resides there so he was merely being friendly and was able to enhance a concert goers experience. People get over this. This is the most ridiculous story I have ever seen. Heaven forbid that Ron Desantis be a normal human being for a day and enjoy himself.

Reply
5
Rosa Lally De Jesus
3d ago

They are trying to find anything to create controversy & keep people from re electing De Santis. I bet you the majority of the people attending the concert were thrill by our governor’s appearance. I so wish I was there!

Reply
4
Related
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist

Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Man bitten by shark in Florida

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year

Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – More than 100 new American voters gathered on Thursday on the Southside of Jacksonville for a “Party to the Polls” event. New American voters are immigrants and refugees that have been granted United States citizenship. Naturalized immigrants now make up 1 in 10 American voters, according to recent data.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Missing teens from Iowa discovered during Florida traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing teens from Iowa Thursday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Florida's Education System Is Turning Into Modern Day McCarthyism, or Worse, Historian Says

The era of McCarthyism in the 1940s and '50s remains one of the most stark examples of political persecution and ideological repression in U.S. history. Prominent politicians and federal agencies drummed up fear of communist infiltration into the government, the educational system, and the entertainment industry, leading to the firing of thousands of people accused of having communist affiliations.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy