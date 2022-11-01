Taylor Swift 2023 tour: Here’s how to get presale tickets

Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. dates for "The Eras Tour."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour is utilizing Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which helps ensure that ducats get into the hands of fans as opposed to scalpers.

Fans can register for the the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan through 8:59 p.m. Nov. 9 at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix. Registered fans who receive a presale code will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers have preferred access to the TaylorSwiftTix presale, but they will need to register with the same Ticketmaster Account as the Lover Fest purchase.

Also, there is a presale of, what a news release describes as, “exclusive premium allocation of tickets” for Capital One cardholders running 2 p.m. Nov. 15 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17.

Swift is supporting her critically acclaimed new album, “Midnights.”

The headliner will be joined on select dates of this tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.