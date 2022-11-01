ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift 2023 tour: Here’s how to get presale tickets

By Jim Harrington Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. dates for "The Eras Tour."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour is utilizing Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which helps ensure that ducats get into the hands of fans as opposed to scalpers.

Fans can register for the the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan through 8:59 p.m. Nov. 9 at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix. Registered fans who receive a presale code will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers have preferred access to the TaylorSwiftTix presale, but they will need to register with the same Ticketmaster Account as the Lover Fest purchase.

Also, there is a presale of, what a news release describes as, “exclusive premium allocation of tickets” for Capital One cardholders running 2 p.m. Nov. 15 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17.

Swift is supporting her critically acclaimed new album, “Midnights.”

The headliner will be joined on select dates of this tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members

Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.
