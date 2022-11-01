ELLWOOD CITY – A borough man surrendered to the FBI Thursday morning on charges related to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Brian Sizer, of Ellwood City, is facing a slate of charges that include knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO