Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: ShaVonda with a V
ShaVonda with a V is a local Dallas Comedian, Radio and TV Host. She’s hilarious, captivating and entertaining. Shavonda developed her skill at connecting with audiences and listeners as a local radio personality in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As a Special Event Host she can deliver when it comes to your event her unique style, it’s captivating, engaging, and leaves your audience wanting more. Book ShaVonda with a V for your next event. Visit her website: http://shavondawithav.com/
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Ophelia Robertson Greene
The Office Manager at Grissett Enterprises McDonalds, Ophelia Robertson Greene is a Grambling State University alum, graduating with a degree in accounting after pledging the Delta Iota Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A charter member of the Metropolitan Dallas Alumnae Chapter, she received her Masters Degree in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. A native of Amite, LA, she has worked as the comptroller at Park Cities Presbyterian Church and business administrator at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. Previously she worked as an accountant at Arco Oil and Gas Company. Ophelia established a non profit 501(c)(3) organization, Annies Gifts of Love Charitable Foundation, as a funding source to support and encourage survivors of domestic violence. Find out more at www.anniesgiftsoflove.org.
texasmetronews.com
I WAS JUST THINKING: Public urged to donate to new SMU Human Rights Scholarship honoring Thomas Muhammad
Sometime before he joined the ancestors in August this year, the late Thomas Muhammad had said he expected his legacy to be a film he conceived and co-produced about the life of Malcolm X, his personal warrior also known as el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz. The 2017 film – Malcolm X: An...
texasmetronews.com
Moving Into the Future: What is Good for Dallas County
We are at a crossroads. As you know, I am Faith Johnson and I am running for Dallas County District Attorney against the current District Attorney John Creuzot. I am sure you recently heard of the gut-wrenching news of an open shooter at Methodist Hospital in the maternity ward of all places. A place that is to represent the joy of new life entering our county, a place for new mothers to heal and restore after 9 months of housing a human in her own body, and a place for families to gather to celebrate new life. And then there are the nurses, doctors, and hospital staff who give their lives to serving others, often into the wee hours of the night and often at the expense of their own families and lives to help, save, & serve others.
texasmetronews.com
Terror, chaos erupt inside Dallas Methodist hospital during police standoff, footage shows
Moments after a gunman fatally shot two medical workers inside a Dallas hospital, a woman barricaded with him and their newborn pleadedfor him to surrender peacefully and for officers to spare his life. “Don’t do this, please don’t do this, I’m begging you,” she wailed as officers aimed their guns...
texasmetronews.com
VOTE YES FOR PROP A Advocacy Campaign Rally Held
Community leaders and organizations and Dallas residents participated in a community advocacy campaign rally in support of VOTE YES FOR PROP A on Thursday at Two Podners Restaurant, 1441 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas 75210. Speakers showed their support for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize and expand two of Dallas’...
texasmetronews.com
Early voting ends this week. Here’s how to avoid long lines and when to vote
It’s the last week of early voting in Texas, which ends this Friday, Nov. 4, and there are still a few more days for people to cast their ballot before Election Day. More than 3 million Texans have already voted in this midterm election, including those who sent in their ballots by mail. In Dallas County, nearly 200,000 people voted in-person during the first week of early voting, according to the county elections office.
texasmetronews.com
UIL bans Duncanville girls basketball from playoffs, suspends coach for rules violation￼
The University Interscholastic League ruled Monday morning that the 11-time state champion Duncanville girls basketball team will not be allowed to compete in the playoffs this season, and that coach LaJeanna Howard will be suspended for the rest of this school year because of a rules violation. Less than an...
Comments / 0