We are at a crossroads. As you know, I am Faith Johnson and I am running for Dallas County District Attorney against the current District Attorney John Creuzot. I am sure you recently heard of the gut-wrenching news of an open shooter at Methodist Hospital in the maternity ward of all places. A place that is to represent the joy of new life entering our county, a place for new mothers to heal and restore after 9 months of housing a human in her own body, and a place for families to gather to celebrate new life. And then there are the nurses, doctors, and hospital staff who give their lives to serving others, often into the wee hours of the night and often at the expense of their own families and lives to help, save, & serve others.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO