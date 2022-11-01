It’s the last week of early voting in Texas, which ends this Friday, Nov. 4, and there are still a few more days for people to cast their ballot before Election Day. More than 3 million Texans have already voted in this midterm election, including those who sent in their ballots by mail. In Dallas County, nearly 200,000 people voted in-person during the first week of early voting, according to the county elections office.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO