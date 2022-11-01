Read full article on original website
Early voting ends this week. Here’s how to avoid long lines and when to vote
It’s the last week of early voting in Texas, which ends this Friday, Nov. 4, and there are still a few more days for people to cast their ballot before Election Day. More than 3 million Texans have already voted in this midterm election, including those who sent in their ballots by mail. In Dallas County, nearly 200,000 people voted in-person during the first week of early voting, according to the county elections office.
