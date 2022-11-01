MORRIS—Judith L. Farmer, 79, of Morris, formerly of Coal City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1943 in Peoria, to Francis O. and Margaret E. (nee Murry) Scherer. Judith married Claude S. Farmer Jr. in 1967 in Champaign. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Scherer Grassel, of Walnut Creek, CA; Theresa Scherer Martin and Christina Scherer (Brian) Jesiolowski, both of Ladd; her brother, Edward Scherer, of Black Canyon, AZ and her sister-in-law, Mary Farrell, of Coal City. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude S. Farmer Jr. in 2006; her son, Charles S. Farmer in 2002; her parents, Francis and Margaret Scherer and her brothers, Frank, William and Thomas Scherer. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www. ferrarifuneral.com. Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO