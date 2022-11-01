Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
CNBC
How Taylor Swift went back to the past and turned 'Midnights' into her biggest album success yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
In Style
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh
Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
Taylor Swift Fan Under Anesthesia Has Emotional Rant About Ticket Prices, Calls Out Fake Fans
Once again Taylor Swift has thrown us all into a frenzy. On Nov. 1, the record-breaking artist announced The Eras Tour, which she described as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" Article continues below advertisement. But while the announcement of Eras should have brought...
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
ETOnline.com
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities...
How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub. The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and. , as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released...
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Take All Top 10 Spots on Billboard
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Take All Top 10 Spots on Billboard
The April 29 Taylor Swift TikTok Trend Is Refreshingly Sane Swiftie Behavior
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift fandom on the internet can be absolutely terrifying. Rabid Taylor fans, known as Swifties, have been known to send death threats to music critics who dare to deem her albums anything other than perfect, doxx former producers who’ve worked with Swift and who have since fallen out of favor, and use their considerable buying power to shoot their fave to the top of the charts, consistently. On TikTok, dizzying analysis of Taylor Swift lyrics and her plentifully dropped Easter Eggs evokes something like Astrology TikTok: symbols and signs that may mean one thing to...
Taylor Swift’s Best New Songs Aren’t Technically on Midnights
In the final track of Midnights, Taylor Swift confesses to being a “mastermind” who plans so carefully that she can’t possibly lose. The song is addressed to her lover, but she might as well be singing about the meticulous rollout of her new album. Over the course of nearly two months, she posted cryptic videos teasing the music without allowing anyone to hear a single note. She put together a “manifest” that looked like something out of the metaverse. She sold multiple versions of the vinyl, encouraging fans to collect them all to form a clock. And she didn’t release a single until the night the album dropped.
