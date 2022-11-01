ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Post Malone Assists Couple in Gender Reveal Onstage – “You’re Going To Be a Girl Dad”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6Hs6_0iujMURM00

Celebrities do a lot for their fans like sign autographs in strange places and on unusual things, and kiss babies for whatever reason, but now gender reveals can be added to the list.

During a recent stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma on his Twelve Carat Tour, rapper Post Malone Malone helped fans with the latter. After the Oct. 28 gig, the performer greeted fans along the stage to sign autographs. He was then handed a poster with an envelope taped to it and was asked by the expecting couple to read the contents inside.

The moment plays out in the TikTok video, below, in which Malone asks “You want me to just tell you?” and confirms, “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it?” He sneakily opens the envelope and then excitedly holds up a piece of paper reading “Congrats! It’s a girl!”

“You’re going to be a girl dad,” he tells the fan. Watch below.

@peachyp_

@Post Malone is the REALEST 💗💗 GIRL AUNTIE 🤟🏼💗💗💗 #fyp #postmalone #postmaloneconcert #genderreveal #AmazonVirtualTryOn #dadsoftiktok

♬ original sound – payton bates

The rapper is himself a “girl dad,” having welcomed his daughter into the world earlier this year. Malone opened up about fatherhood and being on the road in a late September interview with GQ, saying “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

When asked if his then-four-month-old liked his music, he responded with “She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it—I know everybody at the house plays it for her, and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Groundbreaking Openly Gay Country Singer Patrick Haggerty Dies at 78

Patrick Haggerty, who released the first “out” gay country album under the band name Lavender Country, died Monday, October 31. He was 78. Haggerty died from a stroke he suffered weeks ago, his band’s official Facebook page revealed, adding, “This morning, we lost a great soul. RIP Patrick Haggerty. After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.” Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.”
LANCASTER, CA
American Songwriter

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”

Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
American Songwriter

Huey Lewis and the News Sell Bulk of Catalog to Primary Wave Music

Huey Lewis and the News have struck a deal with Primary Wave Music. They are selling the majority of their catalog to the publishing firm for a reported $20 million. The acquisition includes the ’80s icons’ debut album and encompasses every work through their 1994 record, Four Chords & Several Years Ago, according to Variety. All of their classic tunes, including “Hip To Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “I Want a New Drug,” are in that mix. “The Power of Love,” written for the 1985 sci-fi comedy Back to the Future, is also included in the deal.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song ‘Unapologize’ by Carrie Underwood

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

The 31 Best Quotes from Debbie Harry of Blondie

Blondie was a phenomenon. The band, which is still releasing new work today, featured the beautiful frontwoman Debbie Harry. They were one of the first mainstream bands to embrace rap music in the early ’80s and the group released a myriad of classic hits like “Heart of Glass,” “One Way or Another” and “Call Me.”
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs from the Carpenters That You Should Revisit

Before her death in 1983, Karen Carpenter delivered unparalleled, stunning vocals across ten studio albums. Paired with her brother, Richard’s, keen sense of arrangement, the Carpenters became an unparalleled force in music. Though their career was relatively brief, the duo was prolific, releasing ten albums in just 12 years. Within those albums were a number of enduring hits that still stand strong in pop culture today.
American Songwriter

Silk Sonic Not Submitting Album for Grammy Consideration

Lately, artists have had beef with the Grammys. Whether its Nicki Minaj expressing discontent that her single “Super Freaky Girl” would be considered as pop and not rap or the Weeknd not submitting his latest LP for Grammy consideration amidst an ongoing boycott with the awards body, artists have been vocal about their feelings.
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton Announces ‘Cheers, It’s Christmas’ Deluxe Album

Christmas comes early for Blake Shelton as the singer unveils an extended edition of his 2012 holiday album this month. Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe) will be available on Nov. 11. The 20-track project includes collaborations with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Michael Bublé. Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super...
American Songwriter

My Morning Jacket Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Circuital’

My Morning Jacket’s 2011 release, Circuital, proved a momentous one for the Louisville, Kentucky-formed band. An album home to fan favorites like “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the epic title track, Circuital saw multiple accolades and international acclaim upon its release, and now, it will soon see a re-issue.
American Songwriter

Jack Harlow Pulls Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest on ‘SNL’

In a night with a new Tom Hanks video of the cult classic David Pumpkins, rapper Jack Harlow generated plenty of headlines of his own during a Halloween-themed SNL. Both hosting and performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Harlow poked fun at himself in the opening monologue saying he looked like what someone might create trying to draw Justin Timberlake from memory.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: No Doubt

In 1986, Eric Stefani, his younger sister Gwen, and John Spence decided they would form a ska band while working at a Dairy Queen in Orange, California. Inspired by British ska bands like Madness, The English Beat, and The Specials, the Stefani siblings and Spence had their earliest formation of a band—a nine-piece including Gwen Stefani on backing vocals, Eric on keyboards and Spence as lead vocalist. Inspired by Bad Brains frontman H.R., Spence’s on-stage antics were explosive and everyone knew his signature response to most things: “no doubt.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy