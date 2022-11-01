Post Malone Assists Couple in Gender Reveal Onstage – “You’re Going To Be a Girl Dad”

Celebrities do a lot for their fans like sign autographs in strange places and on unusual things, and kiss babies for whatever reason, but now gender reveals can be added to the list.

During a recent stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma on his Twelve Carat Tour, rapper Post Malone Malone helped fans with the latter. After the Oct. 28 gig, the performer greeted fans along the stage to sign autographs. He was then handed a poster with an envelope taped to it and was asked by the expecting couple to read the contents inside.

The moment plays out in the TikTok video, below, in which Malone asks “You want me to just tell you?” and confirms, “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it?” He sneakily opens the envelope and then excitedly holds up a piece of paper reading “Congrats! It’s a girl!”

“You’re going to be a girl dad,” he tells the fan. Watch below.

The rapper is himself a “girl dad,” having welcomed his daughter into the world earlier this year. Malone opened up about fatherhood and being on the road in a late September interview with GQ, saying “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

When asked if his then-four-month-old liked his music, he responded with “She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it—I know everybody at the house plays it for her, and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves