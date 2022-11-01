Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
What will Hendon Hooker's Georgia implosion do to his draft stock?
Every team facing the Tennessee Volunteers this season has been wondering the same thing: How do you stop quarterback Hendon Hooker? The fifth-year senior came into Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs with 156 completions in 219 attempts (71.2%) for 2,338 yards (10.7 YPA), 21 touchdowns, and one interception. And while Georgia’s defense was looking like a reasonable facsimile of 2021’s record-setting squad, the extent to which this Kirby Smart defense put it to Hooker and his team in a 27-13 win, was decisive to say the least.
What is Wisconsin's path to a Big Ten West title?
Let’s flashback to October 15. Wisconsin has just fallen to Michigan State in double-overtime less than two weeks after firing their head coach. Illinois had just rolled to their fifth-straight win by taking down Minnesota. A Big Ten West crown seemed like an impossibility in 2022. On November 5,...
Comments / 0