Every team facing the Tennessee Volunteers this season has been wondering the same thing: How do you stop quarterback Hendon Hooker? The fifth-year senior came into Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs with 156 completions in 219 attempts (71.2%) for 2,338 yards (10.7 YPA), 21 touchdowns, and one interception. And while Georgia’s defense was looking like a reasonable facsimile of 2021’s record-setting squad, the extent to which this Kirby Smart defense put it to Hooker and his team in a 27-13 win, was decisive to say the least.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO