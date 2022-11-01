ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1947: Elected officials killed in airplane crash

1997: Arboretum created by middle school students hit by vandalism, dozens of plants pulled out of the ground 110 years ago October 24, 1912 A rare case in medical science was brought to notice here, when doctors amputated below the knee the leg of a one-month-old infant. The child was affected with gangrene in the lower left leg. 75 years ago October 23, 1947 Gov. Earl Snell, Secretary of State Robert S. Farrell, Senate President Marshall Cornett and Pilot Cliff Hogue of Klamath Falls were killed in an airplane crash Tuesday night on Dog Lake Mountain, 36 miles south of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
klcc.org

City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit

The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
KLEWTV

Two black bears unlawfully killed in Oregon, one with an arrow

WARNING: this article contains graphic images of the deceased black bear that was removed from the tree. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking the public's help in locating the person or people responsible for killing two black bears in Oregon. On October 29, 2022, at about 3:00...
TALENT, OR
KTVL

32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MEDFORD, OR

