Ashleigh Barty opens up on the “RACIST” behavior she was subjected to growing up as an Indigenous Australian

Read full article on original website
Bob Sokol
3d ago
I am a descendant of Egyptian Jewish slaves. Can you imagine how much racism I experienced? Barty has as much Australian Native blood as Elizabeth Warren did. Said that it wasn't time for her to speak out while on tour. And now is the time. Net worth $$47 million Married to a White golf player.Lives in a million dollars mansion. Drives a Jaguar. Grew up in a privileged family. Father works for government, mother is radiologist. Seems like she experienced a lot of racism and discrimination... Hahaha.
Reply(19)
44
Jor El
3d ago
I feel you girl, just imagine being a God fearing, straight, white male in the U.S. these days. 🤣
Reply(9)
39
E Dog
3d ago
This woman may have some "indigenous" bloodlines in her but she certainly looks white.
Reply(4)
16
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million
Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, is the first woman to own the global beauty pageant organization.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Gymnastics-Andrade becomes Brazil's first world all-around champion
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win the women's individual all-around title at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England on Thursday.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's an opportunity for us to thank Judy Murray, and Andy and Jamie, for what they've done for tennis" - Billie Jean King on decision to host Cup Finals in Glasgow
Billie Jean King will be in Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and for her it's a great way to thank the Murray family for what they did for tennis. The Murray family has left a big mark on tennis history through the brothers' Andy and Jamie. Their mother Judy Murray has been involved with tennis all her life and helped her sons develop into a very successful tennis sibling pairing. Both are grand slam champions with Jamie mostly playing doubles as opposed to Murray who is a singles player.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
tennisuptodate.com
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
tennisuptodate.com
"As we go through the process, the truth is going to come out" - WTA Chief confident that Simona Halep's failed drugs test was unintentional
The head of the WTA, Steve Simon, has spoken of his sympathy for Simona Halep following her recent failed drugs test, believing it to be unintentional. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep is currently under a provisional suspension from competition after testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat during this year's US Open. Roxadustat is an anti-anemia drug which stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells in the body.
No more drinking water, little food: our island is a field of bones
Some years ago, an Australian friend gave me a necklace with a beautiful and distinct pendant. The pendant had been in Helen Pilkinton’s family for decades and there were two more from a set of three that were given to each of her sisters. It was made from a...
Comments / 139