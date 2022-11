Dr. Francis Fike, who retired from Hope in 1998 as professor emeritus of English after 30 years on the faculty, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was 89. He joined the faculty in 1968. Among other service in addition to his teaching in the department, he helped develop the college’s Senior Seminar program, capstone courses that prompt Hope’s seniors to consider their values and the meaning of their education as they anticipate post-college life. Himself a member of Phi Beta Kappa, he was a founding member of Hope’s chapter, chartered in 1971. He was also Hope’s campus representative to Christian Scholar’s Review for several years.

