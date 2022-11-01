“This is incredibly surprising,” Fans applaud Max Verstappen as he becomes the “youngest ever” to storm into Top 500 list of wealthiest people in the Netherlands

After making his Formula One debut with the Irish Jordan-Ford team back in 1991 and enjoying huge success over the following years, Michael Schumacher finally signed with Ferrari in 1996. The Italian company has competed in the Formula 1 World Championship since 1950, but its presence in the competition truly flourished with Schumacher in the team. Under Jean Todt's lead, Scuderia's "superteam" was unstoppable. Starting in 2000, it overcame rivals like McLaren and won five consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships. One of the cars that brought most of the wins is this F2003-GA - that can now be yours for the right money. The racer will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on Nov. 9, and it is expected to go under the hammer for anywhere between $7.5 to $9.5 million.

