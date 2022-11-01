“This is incredibly surprising,” Fans applaud Max Verstappen as he becomes the “youngest ever” to storm into Top 500 list of wealthiest people in the Netherlands

Read full article on original website
ordinary citizen
2d ago
Anyone who watches F1 can state such claims. Lewis is not guiltless. He has made some really bad mistakes, Silverstone was one example. He gets a slap on the hand and the British fans cheer him. Their is bias in every walk of live. Regarding LH losing his 8 title, he and Mercedes made some big mistakes with their tragedy during that race, Masi may have made errors but Verstappen benefitted from those mistakes. He didn’t do anything but drive.
Reply
3
Related
SkySports
Formula 1's battle for final 2023 seat: Haas set to choose between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg
All nine other teams - providing Logan Sargeant gets enough super license points to join Williams - have finalised their driver line-ups for next year and so all eyes are on Haas, with Schumacher no longer the certainty he once seemed to seal another chance alongside Kevin Magnussen. Schumacher, the...
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week’s Biggest Racing News, Nov. 3 Edition
What a week of racing news … and what a week of feedback from Autoweek readers, with well over 1000 comments both online as well as on Facebook and other forms of social media. Let’s look at some of the biggest stories of the past week and some of...
Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves, says Christian Horner
Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves in comparison to Sebastian Vettel’s era at Red Bull. The Red Bull boss, who has led his team to their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years this season, was present for Vettel’s four world titles from 2010-2013 too. Yet Verstappen - who claimed his 14th win of the season in Mexico at the weekend, overtaking Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s season-wins record - could still extend his winning record to 16 with two races to go and Horner believes the Dutchman deserves more praise for his “outstanding performance” this...
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
More U.S. Companies Want A Piece of Formula 1
Formula 1 is becoming more integrated into U.S. culture — and American brands are buying in. There were 161 deals between U.S. companies and F1 teams in 2022, a 21.1% year-over-year increase and a 66% rise from 2020, per Sport Business. Oracle became a title sponsor to the Red...
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is the first all-around gold medalist for Brazil and South America, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last...
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton teams up with sports stars for exciting new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
Toto Wolff reveals when Lewis Hamilton will extend his Mercedes deal
Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff. The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign. The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed after the Mexican Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time. “We...
CBS Sports
U.S. women's gymnastics breaks record with sixth consecutive world championship
The U.S. women's gymnastics team has set a new record for consecutive world titles. With a gold medal at the world championships in Liverpool, England on Tuesday, the U.S. gymnasts are now atop the record books with their sixth consecutive world title. Team USA finished the competition with 166.564 points...
Top Speed
Michael Schumacher's Five-Win Ferrari F2003 F1 Car To Be Auctioned
After making his Formula One debut with the Irish Jordan-Ford team back in 1991 and enjoying huge success over the following years, Michael Schumacher finally signed with Ferrari in 1996. The Italian company has competed in the Formula 1 World Championship since 1950, but its presence in the competition truly flourished with Schumacher in the team. Under Jean Todt's lead, Scuderia's "superteam" was unstoppable. Starting in 2000, it overcame rivals like McLaren and won five consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships. One of the cars that brought most of the wins is this F2003-GA - that can now be yours for the right money. The racer will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on Nov. 9, and it is expected to go under the hammer for anywhere between $7.5 to $9.5 million.
TechCrunch
Formula 1’s Toto Wolff, accused of running his team remotely, leans into software even more
The two were speaking at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, and Wolff was cheered when he appeared before the crowd, owing in no small part to “Drive to Survive,” the Netflix series that has made him famous. (He finds this amusing, recounting to New Yorker writer Sam Knight how a young woman threw herself through the open window of his car to get her picture taken.)
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev opens up on disappointment of retiring from Astana Open semi-finals bizarrely: "That was actually very tough because I could still win it"
Daniil Medvedev was not happy about having to retire from his match against Djokovic in the Astana Open semi-final. Medvedev was playing a really strong match taking the opening set against a really good Djokovic. The Serbian was able to battle his way to a tiebreak in the second set as Medvedev pulled a muscle towards the end of the set.
F1’s Penultimate Race Will Happen Despite Brazil Protests
Public unrest started to spread throughout the country following Sunday’s election.
FOX Sports
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announces retirement
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the Spanish club, has announced his retirement at age 35. Pique said in a video posted on his Twitter account Thursday that “this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.”. “It is...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti in Paris
Novak Djokovic played his best match this week in Paris to smash Lorenzo Musetti fairly easily in straight sets 6-0 6-3. Musetti has given Djokovic some trouble in the past albeit their match earlier was won by Djokovic in straight sets 6-3 6-3. This match was even more impressive than that one as Djokovic smashed Musetti rather easily taking apart his game.
Watch Scott Speed Drive A Rally-Spec Subaru WRX STI On The Tail Of The Dragon
Red Bull's Formula 1 team is enjoying immense success right now and expects to soon build its own hypercar too, but the energy drink company's motorsport exploits are not always limited to the track. The company will often take on wild stunts to further market the brand, with some of its highlights including a zero-gravity pit stop performed in 2019.
Comments / 6