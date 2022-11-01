Julius Bjorn Thorolfsson submitted this photo and note: “Young aviation enthusiast Thorolfur Mani going on a flight from Tungubakkar Mosfellsbae Airport (BIMS) in Greenland to Reykjavik Airport (BIRK) in Iceland with excitement and interest with aerobatic display and Icelandair Captain Snorri Bjarnvin Jonsson. The Yak-52 TF-BCX was performing aerobatic displays at an annual Wings & Wheels event at BIMS.”

