South Carolina State

generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Getting ready for a Yak attack

Julius Bjorn Thorolfsson submitted this photo and note: “Young aviation enthusiast Thorolfur Mani going on a flight from Tungubakkar Mosfellsbae Airport (BIMS) in Greenland to Reykjavik Airport (BIRK) in Iceland with excitement and interest with aerobatic display and Icelandair Captain Snorri Bjarnvin Jonsson. The Yak-52 TF-BCX was performing aerobatic displays at an annual Wings & Wheels event at BIMS.”

