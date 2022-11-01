Read full article on original website
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Family of woman missing in Wilson Co. plead for answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Boston family drove hours to Wilson County this week to search for their lost daughter. Michaelle Van Kleef went missing Sunday night and crews have been on the ground looking for clues. Her parents, Amanda and Lawrence Van Kleef, say Michaelle came to Wilson County...
ucbjournal.com
Taco Bell nears opening in Baxter
Baxter – According to sources, the Taco Bell that broke ground back on July 12 of 2021 in Baxter is very close to opening its doors. They are only in need of a single part, and when that part is delivered they should be able to open fully to the public.
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
tntech.edu
Career Readiness Deadline is Monday, November 14
Monday, November 14, is the FINAL DAY to submit your Career Readiness Application for the Fall 2022 semester. All materials for Gold and Purple Career Readiness Applications MUST be turned in-person to the Center for Career Development (RUC 328), via email to career@tntech.edu, or online at https://www.tntech.edu/career/students/career-ready.php by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
The final ‘fall back’? Confusion over daylight saving time
As many prepare to "fall back" this weekend, there's confusion over whether this will be the final year for Daylight Saving Time.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
wgnsradio.com
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
Lebanon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Westmoreland, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
