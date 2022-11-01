Read full article on original website
Related
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: The First Federal Post Office in Lebanon, Tennessee is being sold in a special sealed bid process
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
wgnsradio.com
Mayor, City urge residents to join ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro reminds residents that there is a significant cost to cleaning up the city’s roadways and waterways from litter and pollution caused by man-made trash. The 2nd Annual “No Trash November” urges citizens to join in the cleanup. “We urge...
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
tntech.edu
Career Readiness Deadline is Monday, November 14
Monday, November 14, is the FINAL DAY to submit your Career Readiness Application for the Fall 2022 semester. All materials for Gold and Purple Career Readiness Applications MUST be turned in-person to the Center for Career Development (RUC 328), via email to career@tntech.edu, or online at https://www.tntech.edu/career/students/career-ready.php by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14.
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following …. After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has announced...
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
bbbtv12.com
County Contributes to Kingston Ladd Park $175,000
In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
tntech.edu
Rotaract Meeting 11/3
Hey guys! The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is having another meeting in TJ Farr Room 203 during dead hour! This meeting will actually sponsor a guest speaker from Cookeville Breakfast Rotary to talk to the club about experiences in the club as well as leadership! Feel free to come by and gain some insight! We will also have food, so that is definitely something to seek out! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu. We hope to see you there!
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WATE
Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
Government Technology
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
Comments / 0