Biden, Obama and Trump hold dueling midterm rallies in Pennsylvania
The battleground state could very well determine which party wins the Senate.
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap
The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
U.S. privately asking Ukraine to drop public refusal of peace talks with Russia: Washington Post
The United States privately asked Ukraine to drop its public refusal of peace talks with Russia and signal a willingness to engage in negotiations, as the war in Ukraine drags into its ninth month, The Washington Post reported. The move is reportedly a strategic effort by the U.S. to ensure...
LA's mayor's race is tightening as Rick Caruso closes in on Karen Bass, new poll finds
LOS ANGELES — The race for mayor of Los Angeles was tightening rapidly as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso cutting deeply into Rep. Karen Bass' lead, putting him within striking distance in the contest to run the nation's second-largest city. Bass continues to hold an edge,...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
