Boris Johnson accepts another £10,000 in accommodation from Tory donor
Boris Johnson has accepted another £10,000 of accommodation from the Bamford family, taking their contributions to his lifestyle to almost £50,000 since he resigned as Conservative leader. The former prime minister registered the additional gift from Lady Carole Bamford, for “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my...
Starmer accuses Sunak at PMQs of making ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman
Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of making “a grubby deal” with Suella Braverman to reappoint her, thus jeopardising national security and exacerbating the asylum crisis, in another prime minister’s questions dominated by the issue of the home secretary’s future. The Labour leader used all his...
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail station plan axed again, No 10 says
Plans for a new high-speed railway station in Bradford have been axed, Downing Street has said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved predecessor Liz Truss's promise to build the station on a proposed line connecting Liverpool and Hull. Ms Truss said last month she would reverse a decision to curtail...
