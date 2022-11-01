ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'

Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
BBC

Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail station plan axed again, No 10 says

Plans for a new high-speed railway station in Bradford have been axed, Downing Street has said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved predecessor Liz Truss's promise to build the station on a proposed line connecting Liverpool and Hull. Ms Truss said last month she would reverse a decision to curtail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy